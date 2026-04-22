Iman Shumpert Explains How LeBron James Can Eclipse Michael Jordan In GOAT Debate This Season

Before the Lakers vs. Rockets first-round series, there was a lot of talk about the impact of this series on Kevin Durant’s legacy, while LeBron James faced no pressure of expectations on his legacy if they were to lose this series. But now, the media narrative has shifted.

Iman Shumpert, who was LeBron James’ former teammate from when he won a championship with the Cavaliers, highlighted a big picture impact that the Lakers veteran could make on his legacy if he were to lead the team in purple and gold to a championship from this position.

“I will say this, although I don’t believe that’s what we’re witnessing right now, but if he does do that, and yes, I’m a Jordan guy, I do not think I can put something over the type of career that he’s had and the longevity that he’s had.”

“And winning a championship after we said this team is not it, he’s past his prime, he’s a little too old, the health conversation comes into play, and now he’s outlasting guys in the season. Yeah, I would have to give it to him at this point,” concluded Shumpert in the latest episode of Run It Back with FanDuel.

LeBron James ended up leading all scorers for the Lakers in Game 2 last night with 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 8-20 from the floor (40.0 FG%) and 2-5 from beyond the arc (40.0 3P%) as they came away with a 101-94 win.

The Lakers have taken an emphatic 2-0 lead in the series against the Rockets. A LeBron James-led team has never lost a first-round series after going up 2-0. This has suddenly shifted the dynamic of the media narratives as a 41-year-old led the Lakers to this position.

If James manages to lead them to the next round, where they will have both their star players back, then the Lakers will suddenly become one of the prime contenders to win it all.

I agree with Shumpert’s assessment that if the Lakers win a championship despite being the underdogs to even win the first round, it will be extremely difficult not to name LeBron James over Michael Jordan in the GOAT Debate. Especially considering what Jordan was doing in the league at this age.

If the Rockets do not bounce back in Game 3, the Lakers will become the overwhelming favorites to win this series and suddenly become prime contenders to win it all. If the Lakers manage to win it all from here, we will be having conversations about LeBron James that most Michael Jordan fans would not like to hear.

Without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves available for the Lakers, the Rockets seemed like overwhelming favorites to win this series. But their offensive struggles have clearly been exposed in the matchup.

The Lakers are now headed on the road to Houston to face the Rockets in Games 3 and 4 of this series on April 24 (Friday) and April 26 (Sunday), respectively.