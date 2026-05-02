Timberwolves Coach Gives Injury Updates On Anthony Edwards And Ayo Dosunmu Ahead Of Game 1

The Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33) shocked the basketball world with a series win over the Denver Nuggets in the first round. Even so, the hard work has only just begun, and their new opponent (the San Antonio Spurs) will push their group to the limit.

Among other things, health will be a major factor in the Semifinals, and that’s where the Timberwolves are at the greatest disadvantage right now. Ahead of Game 1, head coach Chris Finch addressed the injury situation, providing updates on shooting guards Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu.

“I mean, Ant’s still week to week, so I haven’t had any update on that, so I really don’t know, obviously nothing out of the gate with him, and Ayo is more day to day, so we’ll see on that one,” said Finch, via Andrew Dukowitz. “[Ayo] went through things, but just the light stuff.”

Edwards (24) went down with a left knee bone bruise in Game 4 of the Nuggets series. He’s been in rest and recovery since Sunday, but his current status remains week-to-week. Unless he’s cleared for action on Monday (which we won’t know until he’s re-evaluated), the Timberwolves star will likely miss the first three games of the series. With averages of 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 48.9% shooting and 39.9% shooting from three this season, his absence will leave the Timberwolves vulnerable in the backcourt.

Ayo Dosunmu picked up the slack after Edwards went down (45 points in Game 4 against Denver), but the glory was short-lived before he suffered a setback himself. His injury has been identified as calf soreness, which is limiting his mobility and causing discomfort in the area. The 6’4″ guard has made a strong impression in his first stint with the Wolves, and they’ll be especially thin without his spark off the bench. Fortunately, Finch reports some progress in his recovery, suggesting he may be approaching a return.

These injuries will be important to monitor as the second round kicks off, even though the Wolves have shown remarkable strength in the face of adversity. Without Edwards or Dosunmu, the Timberwolves face overwhelming odds against the defending champions in Oklahoma City. Thanks to the leadership of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder are undefeated in the playoffs so far after going 64-18 in the regular season.

Needless to say, the Timberwolves need all the help they can get to survive this series, but they will not put their players’ health at risk. Even with a potential title on the line, preserving players’ longevity and durability is too important for the Wolves to ignore, and they will not skip steps in the recovery process.

What they can do is change the game plan and put other Timberwolves players in a position to succeed. With guys like Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and others, they still have more than enough talent on the roster to keep up with any team if they continue to play with the same passion, energy, and togetherness that have carried them all season.