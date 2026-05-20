Kwame Brown Slams Stephen A. Smith For Threatening Black NBA Players: “He’s Always Friends To White Folks”

Kwame Brown launched another explosive attack on Stephen A. Smith after Smith’s recent feud with Jaylen Brown escalated publicly.

Speaking on his podcast, Kwame accused Smith of using his media power to threaten Black NBA players while protecting relationships elsewhere in sports media and business circles.

“I want you to pay attention to what he admits that he can do. This guy openly admitted, do you hear me? This is supposed to be just a basketball journalist. He’s just supposed to be reporting on the game. His job shouldn’t be that significant, right?”

“Stephen A. Smith is harmless. He’s just focusing on X’s and O’s in basketball, the game he knows and loves that he couldn’t play worth a damn. But he says in this video everything about how systematically he tears down players’ contracts.”

“He’s always a friend to white folks, but always aggressive toward Black folks. Every time a Black male athlete, or a Black person period, says something to Stephen A., they’re met with a threat on First Take. Then he goes over to his own channel and does a whole segment on it. Stephen A. Smith, how did you get so much power that you can get teams and everybody to go against Jaylen Brown, shoe deals and everything like that?”

“He’s openly admitting this on airwaves. Thank you, Stephen A. Smith. You just vindicated me. All this talk about Kwame is just mad about his basketball career, I feel sorry for him. Don’t feel sorry for me. First of all, there’s a God above who I serve that’s watching over me. You should know that because He’s supposed to be watching over you too.”

“Don’t ever think you have that type of power and authority that even if you block somebody in your sports world, God won’t open another door. People who live like that don’t give a damn about your threats, Stephen A. Smith. You’re a small peon. Be careful with all that macho man mouth you got. You should probably humble yourself a little bit.”

Brown’s rant came shortly after Stephen A. warned Jaylen Brown on First Take that he could expose what the Celtics organization, teammates, the city of Boston, and even endorsement companies allegedly think about him if the feud continued publicly.

That warning immediately sparked backlash online, especially after Smith referenced locker room opinions, sneaker deals, and organizational relationships during the segment.

The entire situation started after Jaylen Brown criticized Stephen A. Smith during a livestream following the Boston Celtics’ shocking first-round collapse against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown called Smith ‘the face of clickbait media’ and accused him of lacking real journalistic integrity.

Smith responded by saying Brown should ‘be careful what you wish for,’ before suggesting he knew information about how the Celtics, teammates, and sponsors viewed the All-Star forward.

That response opened the floodgates. Kwame Brown has spent years criticizing sports media personalities, particularly Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, over how former and current NBA players are discussed publicly. Brown believes certain analysts have become too powerful in shaping narratives around players’ careers, reputations, and even financial opportunities.

The feud between Stephen A. Smith and Jaylen Brown has become one of the biggest media versus player battles in recent NBA memory. Brown repeatedly accused Smith of prioritizing clicks over journalism, while Smith countered by claiming Brown himself was using the feud for attention.

Now, Kwame Brown has inserted himself directly into the middle of the fight, and he did not hold back at all.