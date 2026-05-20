Wild Fight Erupts Between Knicks, Cavs Fans After Game 1

Tempers flared after the Knicks' Game 1 win over the Cavaliers.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Wild Fight Erupts Between Knicks, Cavs Fans After Game 1
Credit: BrickCenter/X

The New York Knicks took a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 115-104 overtime win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The Knicks seemed down and out when they trailed by 22 points in the fourth quarter, but mounted a stunning comeback to clinch victory in Game 1.

Emotions would have been running high after a game like that, and it seems some fans completely lost their cool. A clip has gone viral online of a wild fight breaking out outside MSG.

Knicks fans are among the most passionate in the NBA, but they have earned a reputation by now of being an unruly bunch. Some were up to no good after Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals as well. A 76ers fan was simply minding his own business when he got harassed.

If you thought this was bad, an even worse scene unfolded a year ago. Knicks fans threw garbage bags at an Indiana Pacers fan wearing a Tyrese Haliburton jersey after their Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics in the Conference Semifinals in 2025.

Now, this individual was allegedly trying to wind up Knicks fans, but there is no justification for hurling those bags at him. It was a troubling scene. Haliburton ended up inviting him to Game 4 of the Conference Finals against the Knicks last year. The Pacers won 130-121 that night and eventually advanced to the NBA Finals in six games.

The Knicks are hoping they don’t fall in the Conference Finals again in 2026. It looked like they were going to go down 1-0, just like last year, but snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

It was Jalen Brunson who powered the comeback with 15 points in the fourth quarter. Landry Shamet and Mikal Bridges had six points each, with the former also hitting the dagger three-pointer in overtime.

While some Knicks fans were busy fighting after this game, you also had one sizeable group break into “F*** Trae Young” chants.

They just can’t get over it. Young had become the villain in New York by knocking the Knicks out of the playoffs back in 2021 with the Atlanta Hawks. He’s not even with the Hawks anymore and barely played this season, but that isn’t stopping the fans from going at him. It’s becoming tradition at this point.

As for this series, you do fear how a loss like this will impact the Cavaliers. They should be up 1-0, but they just threw the game away.

Game 2 will tip off at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The Knicks go into it with all the momentum, and they’d be in the driver’s seat if they take a 2-0 lead.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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