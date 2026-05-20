Jalen Brunson On How Knicks Pulled Off Miraculous 22-Point Comeback Win Against Cavs

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals came to an exciting finish as the New York Knicks completed a miraculous 22-point comeback to overcome the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 115-104 result in overtime. With Jalen Brunson leading the charge (38 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 15-29 FG) down the final stretch, the Knicks completely overwhelmed the Cavs.

During his postgame interview, Jalen Brunson seemed to be at a loss for words while attempting to describe how his team succeeded in making a comeback. While being interviewed by Ernie Johnson on “Inside the NBA,” Brunson was better able to articulate his thoughts.

“I think the common denominator was just us still believing in each other and still playing, still fighting. Just chipping away,” Brunson shared. “We knew like we weren’t going to get it all back in one possession. So, we couldn’t give them stops, kept running, got a couple of lucky shots to go in, but kept fighting.”

While the Knicks’ effort was noteworthy, the tactical adjustment to isolate James Harden defensively and attack the Cavs’ star ultimately helped New York mount their comeback. When asked whether targeting Harden was a conscious decision by Shaquille O’Neal, Brunson responded:

“Honestly, the ball was going in. So, I was just trying to get to my spot and just trying to make plays. If someone came over, I was going to find someone else. But just trying to get to my spot and trust my word.”

Jalen Brunson’s heroics in the final segment of the game showcase why he is considered one of the best players in clutch moments. Still, it is worth acknowledging how the Knicks found themselves in such a troublesome position in the first place.

While replying to Kenny Smith‘s question on the topic, Jalen Brunson commented:

“I think, offensively, shots weren’t falling for us. They did make it difficult, but we had some easy ones, so you’ve got to give them a lot of credit. But I think our pace picked up. That was the most important. We were playing fast in the half-court.”

“Defensively, what got us down 22, they [Cavs] were making great decisions in and off the trap, getting wide open threes. So, we’ve got to clean that up a little bit. But I like the way we stuck together.”

Despite the spectacular, Jalen Brunson remains brutally aware of the Knicks’ shortcomings early in the game. Considering that it isn’t feasible for Brunson to have such outstanding performances every night, New York must tighten up the screws to prevent a future collapse.

Karl-Anthony Towns Reflects On The Knicks’ Mindset

The New York Knicks are one of the most storied franchises in the sporting world. Having been a part of the NBA since its inception, the Knicks are a proud franchise with an even more passionate fanbase.

Because of this, playing for the Knicks comes with its challenges. However, in light of what the team means to the city, Karl-Anthony Towns (13 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST) reflected on how the current iteration of the team felt about representing the franchise on the big stage after the win in Game 1.

“It’s always special when you give your fans something to cheer for,” Towns began. “It had been a tough go-around for them for the first three quarters of the game. For us to come in that huddle with the energy of the fans and the fans really showing us so much love and support, to give them something to cheer for in the fourth, it’s always an honor. It’s a privilege to be able to do.”

“This team, all we want to do is make the city proud and bring this city wins. To be able to accomplish that tonight, on a night where it didn’t seem like it was going to happen, is an honor. It’s truly something special.”

Since winning the title in 1973, Knicks fans have become accustomed to coming up short in the playoffs. However, the team’s latest iteration has given the fanbase a new reason to be optimistic.

After falling out in the ECF last year, New York will look to rid itself of this ghost by moving on to the NBA Finals this time around. With Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way, the Knicks currently appear to be in a solid position to deliver some good news to their fans.