Pistons vs. Magic Game 7 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

There are collapses, and then there is what happened to the Magic in Game 6. They had a 24-point lead, a 22-point halftime cushion, and a chance to end the series on their home floor. Then everything stopped. The Pistons won 93-79, forced Game 7, and now get the deciding game at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, May 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Cade Cunningham has become the defining player of the series. He is averaging 32.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists through six games, while Paolo Banchero is carrying the Magic at 24.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. Cunningham also has 37 turnovers in the series, but his shot-making and fourth-quarter control have kept the Pistons alive.

Game 6 was the full warning for the Magic. The Pistons outscored them 55-19 in the second half, and the Magic missed 23 straight shots during the collapse. Cunningham finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds, Tobias Harris added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Duncan Robinson scored 14. Banchero and Desmond Bane led the Magic with 17 points each, but Banchero shot only 4-of-20.

Injury Report

Pistons

Kevin Huerter: Questionable (left adductor strain)

Magic

Franz Wagner: Out (right calf strain)

Jonathan Isaac: Out (left knee sprain)

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The Pistons have the advantage because they did not just survive Game 6. They broke the Magic’s confidence. A 24-point comeback in an elimination game is not normal, and the way it happened matters. They pressured the ball, stopped giving up easy rhythm shots, and forced the Magic into one rushed possession after another.

The biggest Game 7 adjustment is to keep Cunningham in attack mode without letting him carry every action alone. He scored 19 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter of Game 6, but the Pistons were at their best when Harris and Robinson punished the defense around him. Harris gives them a steady second option, and Robinson gives them the spacing the Magic cannot ignore.

The Pistons also have the home floor and the healthier wing group. Wagner being out changes the series. Without him, the Magic lose size, secondary creation, transition finishing, and one of their better defensive matchups against Cunningham and Harris. The Pistons should keep attacking that gap with Harris, Ausar Thompson, and early offense before the Magic can set their defense.

The one concern is turnovers. Cunningham is averaging 6.2 turnovers per game in the series. The Pistons survived that in Game 6 because the Magic were historically cold. They cannot assume that happens twice. Game 7 has to be cleaner, especially if the Magic send hard help at Cunningham again.

Why The Magic Have The Advantage

The Magic’s advantage is that they have already shown they can win this matchup three different ways. They won Game 1 on the road, won Game 3 with late-game execution, and won Game 4 in an ugly defensive fight. The Game 6 collapse was brutal, but it does not erase the fact that their defense has bothered the Pistons for most of the series.

The adjustment is mental and tactical. Banchero cannot spend Game 7 trying to win back Game 6 on one possession. He had 45 points in Game 5, then forced too much in Game 6 and finished 4-of-20. The Magic need him as a hub again, not just a scorer. That means touches at the elbow, quicker reads, and more short-roll actions with Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze.

Bane also has to be more aggressive as a creator. He is averaging 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 41.5% from three in the series. With Wagner out, that is not enough if he is only spacing the floor. The Magic need Bane to run more actions, attack closeouts, and force the Pistons to defend more than Banchero isolations.

The Magic can also still win with defense. They held the Pistons to 93 points in Game 6. That should be enough to win a playoff game. The problem was the second-half offense. If the Magic can avoid another long drought, their defensive floor is still high enough to steal Game 7.

X-Factors

Tobias Harris is the Pistons’ most important secondary scorer. He is averaging 20.2 points and 8.0 rebounds in the series, and his 22-point, 10-rebound Game 6 was exactly what the Pistons needed around Cunningham. If Harris gives them another efficient 20-point night, the Magic cannot overload against Cunningham.

Jalen Duren has to control the paint without fouling. He is averaging 9.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in the series, but the Pistons need more rim pressure from him in Game 7. If Duren rolls hard and wins second-chance chances, the Magic will have to collapse, and that opens the shooters.

Anthony Black is now a major swing piece for the Magic. With Wagner out, he has to give them defense, size, and enough shooting to stay on the floor. He had 19 points and four threes in Game 5, but Game 7 asks for more than one hot shooting night. The Magic need his decisions to be fast and clean.

Wendell Carter Jr. has to be a pressure release. The Magic cannot let every tough possession become Banchero against a loaded defense. Carter’s passing from the high post and his rebounding are key because the Pistons will keep sending length at Banchero. If Carter is passive, the Magic’s offense could get stuck again.

Prediction

The Magic are good enough defensively to make this close, and Banchero can absolutely respond with a big Game 7. But Wagner’s absence is too important, and Game 6 felt like a real emotional shift. The Pistons have Cunningham, home court, more shot creation, and a healthier closing group. I expect the Magic to fight harder than they did in the second half of Game 6, but I trust the Pistons’ late-game offense more.

Prediction: Pistons 101, Magic 94