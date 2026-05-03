Pistons Player Ratings: Cade’s Double-Double Completes Incredible Game 7 Victory Against Magic

The Detroit Pistons are heading to the next round after a statement Game 7 victory over the Orlando Magic, powered by a superstar performance from Cade Cunningham. Despite having to come back from a 3-1 series deficit, Detroit delivered one of its most complete games of the season, winning 116-94.

Cade’s brilliance, paired with major contributions from Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren, overwhelmed Orlando and sealed an emphatic series win. We didn’t think the Pistons had a chance when falling 3-1, but they showed why they were the number one seed in the East all season long as they look forward to the second round of the playoffs.

Cade Cunningham: A+

Game Stats: 32 PTS, 12 AST, 4 TOV, 10-18 FG, 4-6 3PT, 8-10 FT, 39 MIN

Cade was sensational, delivering a true superstar performance when it mattered most. He controlled the pace, created offense at will, and knocked down big shots throughout the game. His double-double only tells part of the story, as this was a complete command of Game 7.

Tobias Harris: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 11-18 FG, 5-7 3PT, 3-3 FT, 36 MIN

Harris delivered one of his best performances of the season, scoring efficiently from all areas of the floor. His perimeter shooting was especially lethal, and he complemented that with strong rebounding and defensive activity. In a Game 7, this level of composure and production was invaluable.

Jalen Duren: A

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 5-9 FG, 5-6 FT, 37 MIN

Duren controlled the paint with authority, dominating the glass and finishing efficiently inside. His presence gave Detroit a consistent interior anchor and helped them win the rebounding battle convincingly.

Daniss Jenkins: A

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 5-8 FG, 4-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 29 MIN

Jenkins was a massive X-factor off the bench, providing scoring, playmaking, and elite shooting. His ability to stretch the floor and create offense gave Detroit a huge boost.

Duncan Robinson: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 1 TOV, 4-13 FG, 2-10 3PT, 36 MIN

Robinson struggled with his shot from deep, but he stayed engaged in other areas. His rebounding and defensive effort helped offset the shooting woes, making him a positive contributor overall.

Ausar Thompson: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-5 FG, 0-1 FT, 34 MIN

Thompson impacted the game with his versatility, contributing across multiple categories. His defense, energy, and efficiency made him a key glue guy in this win.

Javonte Green: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1-5 FG, 1-5 3PT, 14 MIN

Had open looks but couldn’t convert consistently. Provided energy but limited offensive output.

Paul Reed: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 2 MIN

Very limited minutes and no real impact.

Tolu Smith: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

Smith played a minute and didn’t record a stat.

Isaiah Stewart: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 TOV, 0-2 FG, 8 MIN

Struggled to make an impact in his limited run.

Ronald Holland II: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

Holland only got a minute of action in garbage time.

Marcus Sasser: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 1 MIN

Sasser had an assist in one minute, but that’s it.

Chaz Lanier: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1-1 FG, 1 MIN

Too small a sample, but efficient in his lone attempt.