Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 7 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Cavaliers had Game 6 in their hands. Then one loose possession, one wild bounce, and one RJ Barrett three sent everything back to Rocket Arena. Game 7 is Sunday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the series is tied 3-3 after the Raptors survived 112-110 in overtime. The winner moves on. The loser has to live with a first-round series that had several chances to end earlier.

James Harden leads the Cavaliers in the series with 21.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. Scottie Barnes has been the Raptors’ best player at 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists. That is the real matchup now: Harden’s control and Donovan Mitchell’s shot-making against Barnes’ size, passing, and late-game force.

Game 6 was chaos. The Raptors blew a 15-point second-half lead, then stayed alive when Collin Murray-Boyles forced a turnover and Barrett hit the game-winning three with 1.2 seconds left in overtime. Barnes finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, 14 assists, three steals, and three blocks. Barrett and Ja’Kobe Walter each had 24 points, while Murray-Boyles added 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and three blocks.

Injury Report

Cavaliers

No players listed.

Raptors

Brandon Ingram: Questionable (right heel inflammation)

Immanuel Quickley: Out (right hamstring strain)

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The Cavaliers have the home floor and the cleaner health situation. That is not everything in a Game 7, but it is a major starting point. The NBA series page has both teams tied at 111.5 points per game, but the Cavaliers have more established shot creation with Harden, Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. The issue is not talent. The issue is late-game execution.

The Game 7 adjustment is simple: stop feeding the Raptors live-ball chances. Murray-Boyles forced key defensive plays late in Game 6, including the possession that set up Barrett’s winner. The Cavaliers had enough chances to close, but their half-court offense became slow and careless when the game tightened.

Mitchell also has to be sharper from three. He scored 24 points in Game 6, but went 2-of-10 from deep. When Mitchell is missing pull-up threes, the Raptors can stay packed in the lane and make the Cavaliers work through multiple bodies. Game 7 needs more rim pressure, more early-clock attacks, and fewer bailout attempts.

The Cavaliers’ frontcourt is the biggest edge. Mobley had 26 points and 14 rebounds in Game 6, and Allen has forced the Raptors to think twice about going too small. If the Cavaliers play through Mobley as a scorer and connector, the Raptors’ pressure becomes easier to solve.

Why The Raptors Have The Advantage

The Raptors have the advantage in belief. They were down 2-0, then 3-2, and still forced Game 7 without Quickley and without Ingram in Game 6. That matters because their younger players are not playing scared. Walter gave them 24 points in a playoff elimination game. Murray-Boyles changed the final minutes with defense. Barnes controlled almost everything.

The tactical edge is pace and length. The Raptors have bothered the Cavaliers by turning defense into early offense and by making Harden and Mitchell see size on every drive. Barnes is the center of that. His 14 assists in Game 6 were not empty numbers. They showed how the Raptors can create offense without needing one guard to dominate every possession.

The concern is Ingram. Without him, the Raptors lose a major scoring option, and Game 7 on the road is a different test. Barrett, Barnes, and Walter all have to score again. That is a lot to ask. Still, the Raptors have already won three games in this series by making the Cavaliers uncomfortable, and their confidence should be real.

X-Factors

Evan Mobley is the Cavaliers’ biggest swing piece. His Game 6 line was strong: 26 points and 14 rebounds. If the Raptors keep sending pressure at Harden and Mitchell, Mobley has to punish the middle of the floor. He cannot disappear into a cleanup role.

Max Strus has to hit enough shots to keep the floor open. The Raptors are going to help aggressively off the corners when Mitchell or Harden drives. If Strus makes early threes, the Cavaliers’ offense gets cleaner. If he misses, the Raptors can keep shrinking the floor.

Ja’Kobe Walter is now a real Raptors X-factor. He had 24 points in Game 6 and stepped into a larger role with Ingram out. The Cavaliers will test him in Game 7, but if Walter gives the Raptors spacing and transition scoring again, the matchup gets much tighter.

Collin Murray-Boyles has been one of the breakout players of the series. Game 6 showed why. His defense late, his rebounding, and his ability to make plays without needing touches have changed the Raptors’ rotation. In a Game 7, that kind of energy can swing one quarter.

Prediction

The Raptors have the momentum, and Barnes has been good enough to make this scary for the Cavaliers. Barrett’s Game 6 shot will live in this series forever if the Raptors finish the upset. But Game 7 is at Rocket Arena, the Cavaliers are healthier, and their frontcourt should be the difference. I trust Harden and Mitchell to clean up the late-game mistakes just enough.

Prediction: Cavaliers 111, Raptors 105