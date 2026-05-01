Raptors Player Ratings: Barrett’s Miraculous Game-Winner Leads To Epic Game 6 Win Against Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors delivered a gutsy, season-saving performance in Game 6, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers behind a blend of star power, defensive intensity, and late-game heroics. With their backs against the wall, Toronto responded with one of its most complete efforts of the series, highlighted by a miraculous game-winner from RJ Barrett.

Now, with momentum on their side, the Raptors head into Game 7 believing they can complete the comeback.

Scottie Barnes: A+

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 14 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK, 3 TOV, 11-21 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-4 FT, 48 MIN

Scottie Barnes controlled the entire game from start to finish in a true superstar performance. His playmaking was elite, consistently breaking down Cleveland’s defense and creating open looks. Defensively, he was everywhere—protecting the rim, forcing turnovers, and disrupting passing lanes. This was a complete two-way masterclass and the biggest reason Toronto stayed alive.

RJ Barrett: A

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 5 TOV, 8-21 FG, 4-12 3PT, 4-5 FT, 43 MIN

Barrett’s efficiency wasn’t pretty, but none of that mattered when the game was on the line. He showed confidence throughout, continuing to attack despite missed shots, and ultimately delivered the defining moment with a miraculous game-winner. His rebounding and physicality were key, and while the turnovers and shot selection leave room for critique, his clutch gene earns him a strong grade.

Ja’Kobe Walter: A-

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 7-13 FG, 4-9 3PT, 6-6 FT, 43 MIN

Walter was a major offensive weapon, providing efficient scoring and spacing the floor effectively. His ability to knock down threes and attack when needed gave Toronto a crucial secondary option. Add in strong defensive activity, and this was a highly impactful performance.

Collin Murray-Boyles: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 4 TOV, 6-10 FG, 5-6 FT, 40 MIN

Murray-Boyles was phenomenal off the bench, bringing physicality and defensive presence. His rim protection and activity on both ends changed the game, and his scoring efficiency made him one of Toronto’s most impactful players despite a few turnovers.

Jamal Shead: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST, 2 TOV, 2-9 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-2 FT, 33 MIN

Shead did a solid job facilitating the offense, but his inefficiency as a scorer hurt at times. He struggled to find rhythm from the field, though his passing and decision-making helped keep the offense flowing.

A.J. Lawson: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 2-3 FG, 2-3 3PT, 10 MIN

Lawson made the most of his minutes, providing instant offense with efficient shooting. His spacing helped open up the floor for the starters.

Sandro Mamukelashvili: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1-3 FG, 14 MIN

Mamukelashvili provided energy in limited minutes, contributing across the board despite low scoring. His versatility showed, even if his overall impact was modest.

Jakob Poeltl: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1-3 FG, 22 MIN

Poeltl had a quiet night offensively and struggled to impose himself in the paint. While he contributed defensively with a couple of steals and a block, his lack of scoring presence and limited impact overall kept his grade modest.

Jamison Battle: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 11 MIN

Battle was efficient in his role, knocking down a three and not forcing offense. A steady but limited contribution.