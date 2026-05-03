Celtics Could Explore Trading Derrick White After Shocking Playoff Exit

The Boston Celtics are heading into a critical offseason after one of the most shocking playoff exits in recent memory, and one name is beginning to surface in trade discussions: Derrick White. Following their collapse against the Philadelphia 76ers, Blake Silverman of Sports Illustrated believes Boston could explore moving the veteran guard in an effort to reshape the roster.

Boston’s season had all the signs of a deep playoff run. Even with Jayson Tatum recovering from injury for much of the year, the Celtics finished as the 2nd seed and built a 3–1 series lead in the first round. What followed was a complete breakdown. Philadelphia stormed back to win three straight games, exposing Boston’s offensive inconsistency and late-game execution.

White’s performance became a focal point in that collapse. During the regular season, he averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, but his efficiency dipped, shooting just 39.0% from the field and 32.7% from three. In the playoffs, those struggles intensified. Against the Sixers, White averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 32.1% overall and 27.6% from beyond the arc. For a player expected to provide stability and spacing, that drop-off proved costly.

From a roster construction standpoint, Boston faces a financial squeeze. With Jaylen Brown and Tatum locked in as franchise pillars, the front office has limited flexibility to make major changes. White stands out as one of the few movable contracts that could bring back meaningful value while also clearing future salary commitments.

White is set to earn over $30 million next season, with a player option approaching in the coming years. At 31, he remains a high-level two-way guard, but Boston may see this as the right window to pivot. Moving his contract could allow the Celtics to redistribute resources, target frontcourt upgrades, or add scoring depth off the bench.

This is not a simple decision. White has been a key piece of Boston’s success since arriving in 2022. His defense, playmaking, and ability to fit alongside stars made him invaluable during their championship run. Trading him would not be about replacing talent one for one, but rather rebalancing the roster to address clear weaknesses exposed in the postseason.

Boston’s offensive issues against Philadelphia highlighted a lack of consistent shot creation outside of their primary stars. When Tatum was sidelined in Game 7, the team struggled to generate quality looks. White, who often thrives as a complementary option, was forced into a larger role and could not deliver at the required level.

There are also alternative paths. The Celtics hold trade exceptions and mid-level contracts that could be used to improve the roster without moving White. Still, his name continues to surface because of the scale of his contract and the flexibility it provides.

Ultimately, the decision will come down to how aggressive Boston wants to be. Standing pat would mean betting on internal improvement and better health next season. Exploring a White trade signals a more urgent approach to maximizing the championship window.

After a collapse of this magnitude, doing nothing is rarely an option. The Celtics have a championship core. Now they must decide whether Derrick White remains part of the next iteration of that pursuit or becomes the key piece that helps reshape it.