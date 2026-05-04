Anthony Edwards Pushes For Shock-Return In Game 1 Against Spurs

Minnesota Timberwolves could get major boost in Game 1 with Anthony Edwards nearing return.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves could receive a massive boost ahead of their second-round series, with Anthony Edwards pushing for a shock return in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Edwards was a significant participant in shootaround and is eager to suit up despite dealing with a bone bruise suffered on April 26. What makes this situation remarkable is the timeline. The injury was initially expected to sideline him for multiple weeks. Game 1 arrives on May 4, where he was already listed as questionable. That leaves barely over a week for recovery.

Edwards is not waiting. He wants to play.

This season has been the best of his career. He averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.9% from three. He established himself as one of the league’s most explosive scorers and a true franchise cornerstone.

The playoffs have told a different story, at least on paper. Edwards is averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 35.8% shooting. Those numbers look underwhelming, but the context matters. He left Game 4 before halftime with the injury. He also played limited minutes in Game 3 while clearly not at full strength. Before that, he showed what he can do. In Game 2, he delivered 30 points and 10 rebounds in a comeback win.

That version of Edwards changes everything for Minnesota. The Timberwolves have reasons to be cautious. Bone bruises are tricky. They affect movement, explosiveness, and stability. Edwards relies heavily on all three. Rushing him back carries risk, especially with a deep playoff run at stake.

Do you trust the player or protect the long term?

Minnesota has already shown resilience without him. They managed to close out the first round against the Denver Nuggets despite his absence. That gives them flexibility. They do not need to rush him. But having Edwards on the floor, even at less than full capacity, forces defenses to adjust. His presence alone shifts matchups and spacing.

The Spurs present a serious challenge. They are disciplined, structured, and physical. Facing them without your best player puts pressure on the rest of the roster. Getting Edwards back, even in a limited role, could swing momentum early in the series.

The final call will come down to how he feels pregame. One thing is certain.

If there is any chance to play, Anthony Edwards will push for it. That tells you everything about where his mindset is right now.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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