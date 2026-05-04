3 Blockbuster Trade Scenarios For The Magic After Another First-Round Playoff Exit

The Orlando Magic were eliminated from the 2026 NBA Playoffs by the Detroit Pistons after losing Game 7 116-94 on Sunday. The Magic held a surprising 3-1 series lead after four games, but couldn’t steal another win against the No. 1 seed. Now, the Magic head into an offseason with severe doubts around their roster as well as their coaching staff.

This is the third straight first-round exit for the Magic in the Paolo Banchero era. It’s time for the franchise to start questioning how it can maximize the era with the 23-year-old Banchero leading the team. While he had some rough games, he gave it his all in Game 7 by contributing 38 points (14-25 FG), nine rebounds, and six assists in the loss. Banchero is young enough for the Magic to continue putting their faith in him, but the roster around him needs work in order to minimize his weaknesses.

The Magic made a huge swing last offseason by sending a massive trade package to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane. While Bane had a solid year, his addition wasn’t monumental enough to transform this team into contenders. But there might be players available on the market this season that can add to the four-man core of Banchero, Bane, Franz Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr. to get the gains they need to become contenders.

Let’s take a look at three potential trade candidates the franchise should consider this summer.

Dejounte Murray

Trade Details

Orlando Magic Receive: Dejounte Murray

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Jalen Suggs, Jase Richardson

Dejounte Murray ($28,767,536) spent most of the season injured, recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in February 2025. In his absence, the Pelicans drafted their point guard of the future in Jeremiah Fears. Murray looked good after returning from injury, averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in 14 games. He clearly can still be a high-level offensive contributor on a competitive franchise, and it’s unlikely that the Pelicans will be that team in the next few years. New Orleans can pivot to a future-forward roster by making a deal with the Magic here.

Jalen Suggs ($32,400,000) has been a core piece for the Magic since they drafted him in 2021, averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals last season. His limited offensive development was a handicap for the Magic in the Playoffs, although his defensive ability makes it impossible for the Magic to drop him from the lineup. They should cash in on him right now by acquiring a strong two-way guard like Murray. While Dejounte can’t guard like Suggs anymore, Murray is a former All-Defensive selection with strong instincts and much better offensive skills.

Murray would be the primary ball-handler in Orlando while also being versatile enough to be effective while ceding possessions to Banchero, Wagner, and Bane. He could be the guard that ties their skills together while being able to make a major impact on their offense. The Pelicans would get a 24-year-old guard with room to grow in Suggs, who can play alongside Fears. They also get 20-year-old Jase Richardson ($3,132,360), who has high potential as a scorer in the NBA.

It’s hard for either side to justify wanting draft assets here, given the circumstances of both players. The Magic are clearly the buying team here, so throwing in Richardson while protecting draft assets would be a smart move.

Myles Turner

Trade Details

Orlando Magic Receive: Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Wendell Carter Jr., Jonathan Isaac, 2027 First-Round Pick (ORL)

Myles Turner ($26,584,164) had a rough first season with the Milwaukee Bucks. After joining the team as a star addition last season, Turner averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in a disappointing year where the Bucks would miss the Playoffs. It was a stark change from the Turner we saw playing a key role in an NBA Finals run with the Indiana Pacers last year, right now. He still has the talent to be a star two-way big man, but a change of scenery from the doomed Bucks might be what they need.

The Bucks will be more concerned with figuring out a solution for their Giannis Antetokounmpo situation, as they’re expected to entertain trade offers for him this summer. Regardless of that, this offer from the Magic for Turner should be interesting. It gives them a first-round pick and an equally productive big man on a much cheaper contract. Wendell Carter Jr. ($18,102,000) averaged 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds this season, and could be a part of the Bucks going forward, even if Antetokounmpo leaves. If Giannis stays, Carter Jr. is a complementary big man who might fit easier than the more star-driven Turner.

Jonathan Isaac ($14,500,000) is one of the best defenders in the NBA when he plays, but the problem is that he rarely plays. He averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks this season with the Magic, continuing to miss time due to injury. He would be a salary filler in this deal and could prove to be a valuable trade asset down the line if he can find a way to be healthy and productive on the court. Isaac is the longest-tenured Magic player on their roster, so trading him will mark a major change for the franchise.

The pick-starved Bucks can add a first-round pick from a Magic team with potential to be stuck in the middle of the East next season. With the Bucks not owning their own pick next year, ensuring a first-round talent joins their inevitably rebuilding roster will be crucial for the franchise.

Jamal Murray

Trade Details

Orlando Magic Receive: Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets Receive: Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Goga Bitadze, 2027 First-Round Pick (ORL), 2029 First-Round Pick (ORL), 2028 Second-Round Pick (WAS), 2029 Second-Round Pick (ORL), 2030 Second-Round Pick (MIL), 2031 Second-Round Pick (NOP)

Jamal Murray ($50,105,628) had his first-ever All-Star season in the NBA, but it ended in the worst way possible for the 29-year-old guard. Murray averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists last season but only managed 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 35.7% shooting from the field in the Playoffs, as the Denver Nuggets were eliminated in the first round by a shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves squad. With the Nuggets in cap trouble near the second apron and with very limited trade assets, moving on from Jamal Murray’s contract for multiple productive players and picks would be a lifeline for the Jokic era.

Suggs would be a huge addition to the Nuggets’ lacking defense, forming an incredibly strong defensive core with Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson, presuming this move opens up the money to re-sign Watson. Goga Bitadze ($7,608,696) is cheaper and more productive than the current Nuggets backup big Jonas Valanciunas, averaging 5.9 points and 5.0 rebounds this season. This allows the Nuggets to move on from Valanciunas as well and create more salary flexibility for the upcoming season.

The main asset here for the Nuggets will be 22-year-old guard Anthony Black ($10,106,316). Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on the season, but his numbers don’t tell the whole story. The Magic had some of their best games this season when Black was the lead guard, with a late-season injury derailing his production. He couldn’t find a role in the Magic offense when the roster got fully healthy, so the Nuggets will be excited to extract the most out of his intriguing combo guard skillset as an on-ball scorer and active defender.

Murray’s ability as a scorer and offensive creator is unquestioned, with the Magic desperately needing an on-ball presence like him to revitalize their offense. Removing both Suggs and Black would also open up opportunities for other young players like Tristan Da Silva and Jett Howard to complement the existing Magic core.

Denver get three real rotational players and a lot more assets to rebuild their championship team on the fly. Losing Murray will be a huge blow, but these players and assets can allow the franchise to give the Nikola Jokic-led franchise a new chance at competing for championships after three straight Playoff exits.