Steve Kerr Reportedly Being Lured Away From Warriors By ESPN

After 12 seasons as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr‘s tenure seems to be coming to an end. While uncertainty remains as his discussions with the front office continue, it would appear that another party has stepped in to sway Kerr’s decision.

According to a recent report by NBA insider Marc Stein, sports broadcasting giant ESPN has been active in trying to lure Steve Kerr away from the Warriors and back into the world of NBA broadcasting. Stein detailed this in his latest article, writing:

“League sources tell The Stein Line that ESPN’s top executives have been lobbying Kerr aggressively to try to convince him to return to the world of NBA broadcasting, but the Warriors are expected to meet with Kerr as early as Monday to resume discussions about his status.”

“I’m told Golden State has been operating internally in recent days as though it is more likely than not that a common ground can be found with the 60-year-old on a new deal that would keep him in place coaching Stephen Curry.”

Steve Kerr has worn many hats over the course of his professional career. After retiring as a player in 2003, Kerr joined TNT and began his career as a color commentator.

From 2003 to 2007, Kerr carved out a respectable career as an NBA broadcaster. However, this was cut short after he chose to move over into a front office role with the Phoenix Suns, serving as the GM from 2007 to 2010.

After his tenure as the Suns’ GM came to an end, Kerr returned to broadcasting, remaining with TNT until he accepted the Warriors’ head coaching gig in 2014.

It is worth noting that ESPN has taken an aggressive approach toward expanding its panel of NBA experts. After bringing the “Inside the NBA” crew over to ESPN, attempting to add one of the most successful head coaches in the modern era could be a fruitful venture.

Considering that he also has eight years of experience as a broadcaster under his belt already, there is good reason to believe that he could be successful if he decides to return to this line of work.

However, ESPN’s efforts will undoubtedly be met with some resistance by the Warriors.

As Stein mentioned, there appears to be some optimism on Golden State’s behalf about being able to re-sign Steve Kerr on a new deal and keep him on board in the capacity of head coach. Needless to say, this would be an ideal outcome for the Dubs, too.

Although the Golden State Warriors came up short in their pursuit of another championship this season, it is clear that the Warriors will look to run it back after making some improvements next year. With the intent of maximizing what could be the final years of Stephen Curry‘s NBA career, the Dubs need Steve Kerr at the helm of the ship to achieve the best results.

As vital as Steve Kerr is to their goals, there are other candidates who have been identified for the role. Hence, even if Kerr and the Warriors eventually choose to part ways after further negotiations, it will not be the end of the world for the Dubs.