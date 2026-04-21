Steve Kerr Expected To Leave The Warriors, Ownership Eyeing Todd Golden To Replace Him

Steve Kerr is expected to step away from Golden State Warriors, ending a historic run and triggering major offseason changes.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Steve Kerr is widely expected to step away from the Golden State Warriors in the coming days, marking the potential end of one of the most successful coaching tenures in modern NBA history. After a disappointing 37–45 season that ended in a play-in loss, momentum around the league suggests a transition is imminent.

According to a report from NBCS Monte Poole, the belief inside the organization and across the league is that Kerr’s exit is likely once he meets with owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. Even Draymond Green has publicly expressed doubt about Kerr’s return, reinforcing the growing expectation that the partnership has reached its natural conclusion.

The writing has been on the wall for months. Kerr entered the season without interest in extending his contract, choosing instead to evaluate things at the end of the year. That decision now looks telling. League sources indicate that his departure will not come down to money, but rather belief in the direction of the franchise.

Golden State’s struggles this season exposed deeper issues. Injuries to key veterans, including Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, derailed continuity. The roster lacked athleticism and size compared to younger, faster teams across the league. Kerr was forced to shuffle lineups constantly, using dozens of combinations in search of stability. Nothing stuck.

This is a stark contrast to the peak years of his tenure. Kerr led the Warriors to four championships, six Finals appearances, and a historic 73–9 season in 2015-16. His system, built around ball movement and spacing, changed how the modern NBA is played. The ‘Death Lineup’ became a blueprint copied across the league.

Now, the roster is older. The core that once dominated the league is nearing the end. The franchise faces a reset, whether gradual or immediate.

That brings attention to a potential successor. According to Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, the Warriors are seriously interested in Todd Golden, currently the head coach of the Florida Gators.

Golden is one of the fastest-rising coaches in basketball, with a 103-41 record, and led them to the NCAA title in 2025. He built his reputation through analytics-driven systems, player development, and modern offensive schemes.  Before Florida, he coached at San Francisco, where he turned the program into a competitive force and earned national attention.

Still, hiring him is not straightforward. Moving from college to the NBA presents challenges. Managing professional egos differs from developing college players. There is also the question of whether Golden would leave a stable situation for a Warriors team in transition.

That transition is the key issue. Golden State is no longer the premier destination it once was. The roster lacks a clear young core. Future flexibility is limited. Any new coach would need to balance competing priorities, maximizing the remaining window with veterans while building for the future.

Kerr’s departure, if confirmed, will close a defining chapter. His impact on the franchise is secure. The next decision will shape what comes next.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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