Mitchell Robinson Weighs In On Joel Embiid “Dirty Player” Talk Ahead Of Knicks-76ers Series

In light of past altercations, Mitchell Robinson addressed whether Joel Embiid deserves to be labeled a "dirty player" ahead of the 76ers-Knicks playoff series.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) protects the basketball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With the Philadelphia 76ers beating the Boston Celtics in Game 7 on Saturday, the 76ers are set to take on the New York Knicks in the semifinals. As a pending matchup between Joel Embiid and Mitchell Robinson looms, the Knicks’ big man recently shared his thoughts on the clash.

Mitchell Robinson and Joel Embiid share some history dating back to the 2024 NBA playoffs. In light of the recent “dirty player” allegations against Embiid, Robinson was also asked whether he felt the same way about the 76ers’ superstar during a press conference. The Knicks’ center responded:

“No, I don’t. I really don’t live in the past. It is what it is. I just move on.”

The incident between the two occurred during Game 3 of the 2024 playoffs, as the 76ers’ superstar grabbed the Knicks’ center by the leg while he was jumping, causing him to fall. It is worth noting that Embiid’s action stemmed from the frustration of not receiving a foul call on the other end of the floor.

Although the foul was ruled a flagrant 1, the impact was greater, as Robinson aggravated a previous ankle injury and subsequently missed the remainder of the game. He was also ruled out for Game 4 of the series.

After the game, Mitchell Robinson took a shot at Joel Embiid, stating that had he done the same, he may have been suspended. Meanwhile, Embiid only defended himself, claiming that he committed the foul to prevent Robinson from falling on him.

Needless to say, the consensus was that the play was dirty, justifying the claims against Embiid. However, with Robinson taking the high road on this front, there is very little that can be gained from prying further.

 

Mitchell Robinson On Facing Joel Embiid

As the New York Knicks gear up to face the Philadelphia 76ers in the semifinals, it is clear that limiting Joel Embiid’s scoring will be critical for the Knicks’ success. While Karl-Anthony Towns is an incredible offensive player and also shares some history with the 76ers’ superstar, his defensive impact is not enough to contain Embiid.

Thus, the task of handling Embiid seems to have fallen upon Mitchell Robinson. With the two big men set to face off at some point during the series, Robinson opened up on facing Embiid.

“He’s a great player, and it’s fun playing against him and stuff like that.”

Robinson’s reaction seems fairly bland, but it could also be viewed as a sign of confidence. Considering that the Knicks will be heavily dependent on him to stop Embiid from taking over the game, Robinson will prove vital.

This season, the Knicks’ big man averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. Although his minutes have been reduced significantly in the playoffs, there is more than enough reason to believe that his presence on the court will become a more common sight in the upcoming round.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Jan 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images Aaron Gordon Draws Interest From Lakers, Suns, Celtics, And More; Exploring Potential Trade Packages
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like