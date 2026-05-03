Karl-Anthony Towns And Joel Embiid’s Heated Social Media Exchange From 2019 Resurfaces Before Knicks-76ers Playoff Matchup

Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns' acrimonious history against each other has resurfaced after the Philadelphia 76ers confirmed they'll be the New York Knicks' opponents in the second round.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to shoot past New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have confirmed their spot in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs after eliminating the Boston Celtics with a 109-100 Game 7 win on Saturday night. Joel Embiid and the team will now face the New York Knicks in the second round, a rematch of their first-round clash from the 2024 Playoffs that the Knicks won 4-2.

Embiid will face Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns in the center matchup, one of the few major additions from the 2024 Knicks roster. Funnily enough, Embiid and Towns have had a pre-existing rivalry that precedes Towns’ tenure in New York, going back to when Towns was the high-potential franchise cornerstone of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Embiid and Towns had a viral on-court fight in 2019, which started with Towns putting Embiid in a headlock before a team-wide brawl. This led to multiple social media back-and-forths across platforms between the two centers. It started with Towns passive aggressively out Embiid on Twitter (now known as X), attaching pictures of their fight and Embiid crying after his elimination from the 2019 Playoffs a few months prior.

“I aIN’t nO B—- RaiSeD ARoUnD LiOnS.”

Embiid would respond by calling out Towns more explicitly, less than an hour after Towns’ post on October 30, 2019.

“That tough guy act ain’t cutting it… You know what you are… You know what you’ve always been>>> A P—- (SAY IT LOUDER FOR PEOPLE IN THE BACK) Been kicking your ass, and pretty please make the playoffs before you talk. It’s a known thing that I OWN YOU.”

Karl-Anthony Towns And Joel Embiid's Heated Social Media Exchange From 2019 Resurfaces Before Knicks-76ers Playoff Matchup
Credit: @JoelEmbiid/X

Embiid attached pictures of their interactions on Instagram, going back to a spat the two had in 2017, showing that their 2019 brawl had simmered for years.

Karl-Anthony Towns And Joel Embiid's Heated Social Media Exchange From 2019 Resurfaces Before Knicks-76ers Playoff Matchup
Credit: @JoelEmbiid/X

Their rivalry has simmered over the last seven years, with both enjoying varying levels of success. Embiid broke out a few seasons later to win an NBA MVP award, while Towns continued leading the Timberwolves until 2024, when he joined the Knicks. While Embiid has achieved more as an individual, Towns can boast two Conference Finals appearances in both the East and West, while Embiid is the only MVP in league history to have never made a Conference Finals appearance.

Embiid has averaged 28.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 14 games against Towns in his career, while Towns has averaged 20.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists against Embiid. The head-to-head record between the two players is 9-5 in Embiid’s favor.

A series win for Towns would mean a third Conference Finals appearance in his career, which would also stop Embiid from achieving his first. That’ll be poetic justice for someone who was trash-talked by Embiid for never making the Playoffs. Fast forward less than a decade, and Towns can argue he has a better Playoff career resume than his counterpart on the 76ers.

The Knicks will be the favorites in the series, but Embiid being fully healthy will give Philly a much better shot at winning the series now than in 2024. The addition of Towns will make it a harder challenge, but one that will create some fantastic basketball action in the second round.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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