OG Anunoby Recovery Progress Gives New York Knicks Major Boost

After completing a 4-0 sweep over the Philadelphia 76ers in round two, the New York Knicks have plenty of time to prepare for their upcoming fight in the Eastern Conference Finals.

While the Knicks still don’t know who their opponent will be, they do know about the potential for a major boost in the frontcourt. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed that two-way forward OG Anunoby is expected to play after missing the past two games for New York. He’s been, arguably, the Knicks’ second-best player in the playoffs so far, and his return provides crucial stability on the wing.

“Sources tell me that with OG Anunoby, there’s an expectation that he will be able to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Barring any setbacks, there’s optimism for his status for Game 1,” said Shams Charania on SportsCenter. “Today, OG Anunoby participated in parts of practice, but he also had an individual on-court workout. He participated in parts of practice, and he also had an individual on-court workout. He’s missed exactly one week with a hamstring strain. He’s been evaluated on a daily basis, and the Knicks are gradually bringing him back, including him in basketball activities. The expectation and hope is that he will be a go for Game 1.”

Anunoby went down in Game 2 of the Eastern Semifinals, roughly a week to the date. Specifically, it was in the fourth quarter that he suffered his injury, which was later diagnosed as a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. These setbacks typically require a 1-2 week recovery period, putting OG right on the cusp of a potential return. Of course, by the time the next round begins (Game 1 is set for next week), it will be nearly 14 days since his initial injury.

At 28, Anunoby is only in his third full season with the Knicks, and he’s making it count by showing up when the stakes are highest. Injuries aside, he’s been spectacular for New York in this postseason, averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks on 61.9% shooting from the field in eight games.

As a team, the Knicks have looked like a dominant force in the East, and they have more than held their own in the two games without Anunoby on the court. At 8-2 so far, New York is favored to advance to their first Finals series since 1999, and OG’s return only strengthens their position. Beyond his offense, his defense makes a major impact and will prove invaluable to the Knicks as they face increasingly tough competition.

The only question now is which team the Knicks will face. With the Cavaliers and Pistons currently tied 2-2, the series is anyone’s to win, and the Knicks can only watch as the Cavs bring their roster back to full strength. More than anything, OG’s recovery will be the one to watch, as it could have implications that stretch well beyond this series. As one of the game’s best two-way wing players, his play could very well be a key factor in deciding the next NBA champion. But first, the Knicks will have to ensure that he’s ready to go, meaning he’s completed all the steps in his recovery without rushing the process.