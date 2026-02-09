NBA Investigates Thunder Over Questionable Player Absences From Spurs National TV Game

The NBA will reportedly be launching an investigation into the Thunder's multiple player absences for a nationally televised game against the Spurs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have asserted themselves as one of the top teams in the league, owing to the incredible depth of talent on their roster. However, the team’s recent run-ins with injuries have resulted in the franchise coming under some degree of scrutiny.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the Thunder are being investigated for multiple player absences for their nationally televised matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

OKC’s injury report for the game saw 10 key rotation players sidelined. With the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren out of action, the Thunder suffered a 116-108 loss, despite seeing three players score 20+ points in the game.

While injuries are an inevitable aspect of the long and arduous regular season, Oklahoma’s recent roster management will come under the microscope.

NBA rules dictate that the teams must ensure the availability of “star” players for nationally televised games. In this scenario, a player like Gilgeous-Alexander is certainly considered a star player. Additionally, Williams, who was an All-Star last year, and even Holmgren, who earned his first All-Star nod this year, receive the same status.

The ruling indicates that, if found guilty, the Thunder could be fined $100,000 if this is considered their first violation. The amount rises to $250,000 for the second and increases by $1,000,000 with each additional one.

Whether OKC intentionally kept its key players sidelined is a matter of further investigation. Still, intentionally doing so against one of the top teams in the West, and a team that they have typically struggled against this year, doesn’t seem sensible.

 

The Thunder Appear To Be Struggling

At this point in the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain the top team in the West, boasting a league-best 40-13 record. However, when considering that they have posted a 5-5 record in their last 10 outings and are on a two-game losing streak, it is evident that the franchise has hit a rough patch again.

After one of the best starts in franchise history, the Thunder found themselves losing some steam earlier last month. A series of poor performances in a short span of time raised questions about the team’s resilience.

In response, the team bounced back, notching five consecutive wins. Yet, they ended up hitting another roadblock as injuries took hold and depleted their overall capability.

Although the team’s depth has been noteworthy this season, especially with players such as Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell stepping up, not having several main rotation pieces has impacted OKC’s performance.

Still, things may be looking up for the Thunder again as players Williams and Holmgren have been listed as available for the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Although the team will tentatively see Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined until after the All-Star break, seeing two stars back in action should help the team find its bearings.

