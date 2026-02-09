Investor Group Eyes Mark Cuban’s Help In Mavericks Takeover From Patrick Dumont And Adelsen Family

The Dallas Mavericks recently traded Anthony Davis to the Wizards, which officially began their rebuild around Cooper Flagg as the foundational cornerstone of the franchise. Amid a rebuild, they could be looking at a potential change at the top in terms of team owners, as an unidentified investor group from Dallas is reportedly interested in buying the team from the Adelsen family.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, this group is also eyeing a partnership with Mark Cuban, the former principal owner, who now owns 27% controlling interest in the Mavericks, in their venture to potentially purchase the team.

“BREAKING: An unidentified Dallas investor group is interested in partnering with Mark Cuban to buy the Mavericks back from Patrick Dumont, @TheSteinLine has learned.”

“A source close to Dumont told me, ‘the family remains excited about the future of the franchise and the Cooper Flagg era,” wrote Stein on X.

This news comes on the same day that the NBA announced its intention to expand the league by two more teams next season.

To clarify, this post only points to the existence of the group’s interest in partnering with Cuban, and there is no indication of whether Cuban is interested or not, or how serious he is about this if interested. He recently admitted that he doesn’t regret selling the team but wishes he had initiated a bidding war when he did.

“I don’t regret selling the team, I regret how I did it,” Cuban said during an appearance on the DLLS Mavs podcast. “Would I still sell the team? Yes, for all the same reasons I’ve said 100 times. Would I do it the same way? Absolutely not. I would have put it out to bid, but I didn’t, so it doesn’t matter.”

The team has been on a decline ever since Cuban stepped away from the team. They traded Luka Doncic, lost their star players to injury, and now initiated a full rebuild around the unlikely No. 1 overall pick they landed, which got them Cooper Flagg as a saving grace.

But considering that the report from Stein also states that Dumont and the Adelsen family are excited about the future of the team, they could avoid selling altogether. Or they will likely charge a premium on the price of the team if Cuban is, in fact, interested and convinces them to consider the offer.

When Cuban sold the majority share, he earned $3.5 billion in the process. Ever since the Adelsen family purchased the majority share of the team from Cuban in December 2023, they have played in 185 games. They have a 90-95 record in those games.

The Mavericks are currently 19-33 as the 12th seed in the West and awaiting Kyrie Irving’s return to action. They are set to face the Suns tomorrow night in Phoenix.

Jason Kidd said Cooper Flagg (back), Khris Middleton, and Brandon Williams went through their first practice since the trade deadline. He said Klay Thompson is “not with the team,” as he was spotted celebrating his 36th birthday recently.

With the team likely to have another potential lottery pick next season, what do we think about a change at the top for the Mavericks? Let us know what you think in the comments section.