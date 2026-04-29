LeBron James Revealed Post-Retirement Plans For When He Leaves The NBA

LeBron James newly unraveled comments suggest Father Time may be catching up with the Lakers star.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks up during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks up during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

LeBron James, at age 41, is nearing the end of his 23rd NBA season. His future with the Lakers and the league is now in question, as he has exceeded all expectations about how long he will play basketball in his professional career.

ESPN’s senior writer, Dave McMenamin, who mainly covers the Lakers, wrote a deep-dive story on LeBron James, where he combined conversations with the veteran superstar across eight cities when he was on the road with the team.

In that report, he detailed a conversation with LeBron James from February 1, 2026, where the Lakers’ star directly addressed the subject of retirement when the Lakers were on the road in New York to face the Knicks.

“Hell yeah. My wife is going to get a lot of f—ing time. I’ve had to sacrifice not being with my wife a lot because I wanted to be the greatest player that ever played this game,” said James, on whether he has been thinking of his plans after retirement.

“My daughter, I’m going to spend a lot of time with her because I spent the first 11 years of her life, or 12, whenever this s— is over, 13 — being away from her. My youngest son is in college. My family deserves all my time.”

“And then, me. I deserve my time, too. Because I’ve dedicated to this sport for so long that I’ll be happy as f— when it’s all done to get the f— away and give myself some grace,” James further added.

Clearly, the subject of retirement has been eating at him as well, and now he seems to be near his breaking point to finally hang up his boots. But yet again, James cleverly left the timeline for this retirement open-ended as he said, “when it’s all done,” indicating he may not retire now.

One would assume that once James retires, he might stick around as an analyst or a broadcaster like other retired players. But James is not even thinking about that, he admitted.

“D-Wade, T-Mac, Melo, all of those guys are different. I don’t really look at any of those guys [as examples to follow]. My journey is going to be my journey,” James said.

“I respect everything that they all got going on; it’s pretty cool, I love seeing Melo on TV now. He knows the game. I love seeing D-Wade do his thing. But, yeah, I am not really looking at them like that.”

There has been a lot of speculation on what James will have to do to stay in the league after his $52.6 million contract ends following the 2025-26 season.

From taking pay cuts to accepting diminished roles, at age 41, James will also have to consider the dynamics of his circumstances if he decides to extend his contract or join another team instead of retiring.

It’s truly a luxury to have a player like James on your team. Even with the Lakers, he has proven to be a solid third option for scoring behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, while managing to step up at a time when both those star players ahead of him are injured.

James and the Lakers managed to go 3-1 against the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs, which was a series that no one initially expected them to dominate. The 41-year-old is averaging 21.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.3 rebounds while going 43.9% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in the first four games of that series so far.

Hence, it is easy to argue that James still has what it takes to contribute to a winning team, and it’s all a matter of how long the flame inside James sustains him to keep going for the love of the game. But his words increasingly show that father time may actually be catching up with him, and retirement is around the corner.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts to making a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. Lakers Join Bulls, Nets As Potential Peyton Watson Trade Suitors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like