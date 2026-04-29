Victor Wembanyama Responds To Fans Calling Him Weak For Crying On The Court

After completing the first playoff series victory of his young NBA career, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama did not hold back his emotions.

Right there, with the whole world watching, he let his excitement be made known in an outburst of emotion on the bench. While some critics might condemn such acts as “weak,” Wembanyama will not capitulate to such thinking. In fact, in a chat with NBA reporter Maxime Aubin, he brushed off emotional rejection as a personal fear and tagged the effort to hide his feelings as a burden.

“That’s a tough question. I think it’s first and foremost a fear of judgment,” said Victor on the fear of emotions. “Like this feeling that you have to act a certain way, social codes, I guess. Personally, I refuse to carry the burden of having to hide my emotions.”

The 7’4″ center is known to let his feelings out when he’s in action. Besides his emotions in this series against the Trail Blazers (especially after his return in Game 4), he’s had several moments in the past where he’s been overwhelmed by the moment. Earlier this season, against the Clippers, Victor was even moved to tears after leading his team to a miraculous 25-point comeback win.

In the past, showing that kind of emotion was generally frowned upon, as it portrayed more passive or “feminine” characteristics. In fact, the culture throughout most of the NBA’s history has been rooted in competitiveness, toughness, and a healthy hatred for the enemy. Had Victor played in the 90s, for example, he’d find the league even less receptive to his open, unfiltered approach to human emotions.

Whatever the case, Wembanyama’s approach reflects a new landscape of thinking in the NBA. Those old cultural barriers are breaking down, creating a basketball world where players can feel safe and secure expressing themselves in the heat of the moment. For Victor, it’s a much healthier alternative to deal with the intensity of the action than to be hostile toward fellow players and teammates.

While some may not appreciate his lack of tact on the subject, Victor has no regrets about his actions and will never feel bad about expressing himself. Even if you disagree with that approach, you can’t argue with the results. This season, in 64 games, Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game on 51.2% shooting and 34.9% shooting from three. He was also named Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the youngest in NBA history.

At just 22 years old, Victor is on the track to greatness, putting him in the same league as franchise legends like Tim Duncan and David Robinson. While he still has a long way to go and a lot to prove, there is no question that Victor has the talent to have a historic career. More importantly, he’s got the passion and spirit to overcome any obstacle blocking his path.

That’s why the Spurs are committed to doing everything they can to uplift and empower Victor. If they can support his development and build a supporting cast worthy of his game, the team will be in a position to prosper for years to come. Fortunately, his desire for success is unquestioned, and it has given the Spurs the assurance they need to buy in now and maximize their current title window.