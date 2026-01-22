The Lakers are expected to be heavily active at this season’s NBA trade deadline. Despite limited flexibility, experts predict that Rob Pelinka will be busy in negotiations for upgrades in several key positions. Specifically, the Lakers will be focused on adding wing depth to shore up their perimeter play.

In a report by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, he revealed five targets for the Purple and Gold who have been linked in their efforts to add depth and versatility to the rotation. The list includes Peyton Watson, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Keon Ellis, and De’Andre Hunter.

Led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the Lakers need youth and athleticism more than anything. As a bottom-ranked defensive team, they don’t have the personnel to contain the elite offensive teams, and their record so far reflects that (26-16). Still, they can get better if they add the right players, and it’s why who they add during the deadline (if anyone) will be so important. While any wing defender could work, one who can also shoot threes and finish plays could be an addition that takes this Lakers team to the next level.

Starting with Peyton Watson, the two-way swingman is having a career year in Denver with averages of 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 50.5% shooting and 40.3% shooting from three. At 23 years old, he’s yet to reach his full potential and has the kind of two-way game that would fit great with Luka Doncic.

Watson has yet to sign an extension with the Nuggets, and his future is entirely unclear. If traded this season, the Lakers would likely need to attach a future draft pick along with someone like Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, or Marcus Smart. It would be worth it, though, for a difference maker like Watson, who would bring championship experience and a competitive spirit to the locker room.

Jonathan Kuminga is someone the Lakers have had interest in for weeks now, but the Warriors have been stubborn about his price tag. While his game comes with some risk, he could be a solid addition for a Lakers team that needs some help on the wing. As a young and athletic forward with everything to prove, Los Angeles could provide the kind of fresh start he needs to revive his career.

With averages of 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 44.5% shooting and 32.1% shooting from three, Kuminga’s presence would stabilize the Lakers’ offense and provide a key wing defender. The only question for the Lakers is whether they’d be willing to give up a package of Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, and Dalton Knecht. With limited assets, the Lakers must be selective about who they spend them on.

Andrew Wiggins makes the highest upside target for LA, but his services would be the most costly. The Heat have so far been reluctant to accept any Lakers offer, but a package built around Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, and a 2031 Lakers first-round pick could at least be enough to get a conversation started.

Ultimately, Wiggins represents the dream target for the Lakers: an upper-tier role player who knows his role, displays championship habits, and plays both sides of the court. With averages of 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 46.7% shooting and 39.9% shooting from three this season, he has the power to make a real difference for Los Angeles if they’re willing to pay the price of acquisition.

With averages of 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 38.4% shooting (35.7% shooting from three), Keon Ellis is a humbler option for the Lakers, but he can still help them reach their goals as a capable scorer off the bench. With just $2.3 million owed this season, the Jazz might accept a swap involving Dalton Knecht or another young asset, especially if it comes with draft capital.

Finally, there’s De’Andre Hunter. With the Cavaliers in a tailspin, it’s open season on their role players, and that means Hunter is available for the right price. At 28 years old, with averages of 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game this season, he brings just enough skill and experience to solve some of the Lakers’ biggest problems. Of course, as a win-now team, the Cavaliers would probably ask for Rui Hachimura in return, making it a costly but worthwhile upgrade for Los Angeles.

With weeks to go before the deadline, the Lakers are in no hurry to rush to a deal. They intend to take their time with this process and let things play out to their advantage. With so many options, the only wrong choice for Rob Pelinka would be to do nothing this season and waste what could be the last moments of LeBron James in a Lakers jersey.