Top 5 Lakers Trade Deadline Targets After Missing Out On De’Andre Hunter And Keon Ellis

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a grave predicament just days before the trade deadline. With their top targets, De’Andre Hunter and Keon Ellis, being involved in a trade, the Purple and Gold may be mildly rudderless at this stage.

It is a well-known fact that the Lakers are in desperate need of roster upgrades. Despite boasting one of the best records in the West early in the season, now at 29-19, L.A. finds itself outside of the top six and in the play-in tournament.

Although the Lakers’ reason for not pursuing Hunter and Ellis further has been noted, the current situation doesn’t bode well for a team with title aspirations. Hence, in an attempt to help the Lakers realign with their goals, here are five trade targets that the Lakers could shift their attention to for the purpose of improving their overall roster strength.

DeMar DeRozan

The Lakers’ demand for a wing has been well-documented. Although this has primarily seen them linked with two-way wings such as Hunter and Andrew Wiggins, the Purple and Gold may benefit from taking a different approach.

Given reports of the Kings‘ plans to pursue a rebuild, the days leading up to the trade deadline could be an ideal time for Sacramento to offload the multi-year contracts on its roster, primarily the ones involving its stars.

In this regard, DeMar DeRozan could be an intriguing choice for the Lakers. The veteran has positioned himself as a skilled scoring threat with considerable experience.

This season, DeRozan is averaging 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 50.3% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc. Although DeRozan’s addition doesn’t address the team’s three-point shooting woes, he could be a solid scoring presence on the floor during the stretches without Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the floor.

Considering that the Kings are also willing to part with him, the Purple and Gold may find it considerably easier to take on the remainder of his $24.7 million cap hit this season.

Herb Jones

The Lakers have been linked with New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones since the offseason. The defensive-minded forward positions himself as the exact type of player the franchise needs to address its current rotation issues.

Jones is an athletic forward with elite defensive instincts and rebounding ability. While his scoring hasn’t been as noteworthy this season, averaging 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds on 39.7% shooting from the field, his average of 1.6 steals per game is extremely promising.

Although his perimeter shooting hasn’t been very impressive this season, the Pelicans forward possesses the potential to be an extremely reliable 3-and-D asset. Unfortunately for the Lakers, this is something New Orleans is wary of.

With the Pelicans placing a high asking price of two first-round picks on Jones, L.A.’s avenues for acquiring the forward are extremely limited. Hence, such a deal seems quite unlikely.

Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is among the players generating a considerable amount of buzz on the trade market ahead of the deadline. After a breakout season as the primary scoring option in Brooklyn, the former NBA champion has been viewed as a star prospect by several teams.

The Nets forward positions himself as one of the best movement shooters and scorers in the game. While being a lethal perimeter threat, Porter Jr. is equally adept at relocating and cutting off-ball, making him the ideal partner for a playmaker like Doncic.

This season, the forward is averaging a career-high 25.6 points to go with 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc.

Despite his terrific performance, Porter Jr. finds himself on the trade block as the Nets eye a rebuild. However, with the Nets understanding his value on the market, reports suggest that the asking price has been set at multiple first-round picks, limiting the Lakers’ chances of acquiring him.

Nic Claxton

Outside of the realm of wing depth, the Lakers also need to upgrade their big man rotation. Amid Deandre Ayton‘s inconsistency and Jaxson Hayes‘ limitations, L.A. requires a big man who can consistently act as a lob threat and protect the paint.

In this regard, Nic Claxton emerges as one of the best targets for the Purple and Gold. While the team has been linked with the Nets’ big man since the offseason, no deal has been made. Now, with the trade deadline looming, the Lakers and Nets may both be more willing to make something work.

Claxton isn’t as physically imposing as most centers. However, his length, athleticism, and defensive versatility make him an ideal prospect for the Lakers.

This season, the Nets’ center is averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. While these numbers don’t jump off the page, by pairing him as a pick-and-roll threat on offense next to Doncic, Claxton could certainly see a boost in scoring.

Acquiring Claxton using the Lakers’ trade assets wouldn’t be impossible. But considering what the Nets would demand in return, the Purple and Gold may have a hard time formulating a convincing proposal.

Robert Williams III

Another big man prospect that seems more than ideal for Los Angeles at this juncture is Robert Williams III. The Portland Trail Blazers center was another target for the Lakers in the offseason, and although the team could not secure a deal then, the current scenario presents another opportunity.

Like Claxton, Williams also positions himself as an athletic, defensive-minded center. While being a physically imposing shot-blocking big man with defensive versatility, he also acts as a reliable lob threat on offense, checking off several key boxes for the Lakers.

This season, Williams has made 33 appearances for the Blazers, averaging 5.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. Given that he is only averaging 16.3 minutes per game, his production has been particularly impressive.

For the Lakers, acquiring Williams shouldn’t be as much of a challenge, especially considering his cap hit of $13.2 million. But considering that the Blazers may demand draft compensation, the Lakers may be forced to drive a hard bargain.

Can The Lakers Make Moves At The Trade Deadline?

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that are expected to be buyers at the trade deadline. Although this paints a promising picture of their outlook toward making deals, the reality of the situation is less inspiring.

Although the Lakers possess several expiring contracts, in terms of usable trade assets, it has become abundantly clear that these are not convincing enough. Given the value of future draft picks in trade talks, the Purple and Gold find themselves lacking the necessary leverage during negotiations.

On an ambitious note, the Lakers may still have a chance of acquiring a player like DeRozan, who is effectively on his way out of Sacramento. From an impact standpoint, however, the Lakers may not get the desired benefit from such a move.

At the current juncture, despite being linked with several promising targets, the Lakers may not have the ability to strike a deal that would help them improve. Instead, the Purple and Gold may be forced to upgrade one of their two-way contracts, potentially Drew Timme, in an effort to address their roster woes.