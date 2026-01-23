Lakers’ Assets For February Trade Deadline: $40.7 Million In Expiring Contracts; Dalton Knecht And A First-Round Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a competitive team through the first half of the 2025-26 season. With Luka Doncic and LeBron James leading the unit, the Lakers have posted a 26-17 record, placing sixth in the Western Conference standings.

While this could be viewed positively, when factoring in the team’s title aspirations, it is abundantly clear that L.A. needs to make some upgrades. In this regard, the February trade deadline appears to be the only remaining period within which the team can make these adjustments.

At the start of the season, the Lakers’ best trade asset was their wealth of expiring contracts, worth $111.5 million. Along with this, the Purple and Gold were also in possession of two first-round picks and a second-round pick.

Although there have been no changes to their draft reserves, the combined value of the Lakers’ expiring contracts has dropped, primarily since LeBron James and Austin Reaves can be considered untouchable assets at this point.

While taking note of these updates, here is a list of the Lakers’ assets ahead of the February trade deadline:

List of Expiring Contracts (by value):

Rui Hachimura – $18.2 million

Gabe Vincent – $11.5 million

Maxi Kleber – $11.0 million

Total: $40.7 million

Player Assets:

Jarred Vanderbilt

Dalton Knecht

Draft Picks:

2031 first-round pick

2032 first-round pick

2032 second-round pick

The Lakers’ expiring contracts remain their most valuable trade assets. While Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber have been on the trade block for some time, they haven’t garnered much interest from the market. Instead, Rui Hachimura, who is averaging 12.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 50.2% from the field and 41.9% from three-point range, is more likely to generate some trade buzz in the coming weeks.

Of the remaining players on the trade block, the Lakers have reportedly been active in attempting to shop Dalton Knecht ahead of the deadline. The 24-year-old wing has effectively fallen out of the rotation after a series of underwhelming performances this season.

With averages of 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game on 43.7% shooting from the field, Dalton Knecht may not have much trade value for a contender. Still, a rebuilding team may be intrigued by his offensive upside and youth.

Despite his inconsistent performances this season, Jarred Vanderbilt is likely to generate more trade interest than Knecht. The Lakers forward has emerged as a key role player in the last few weeks. Having asserted himself as a versatile defender and a reliable rebounder, teams may be interested in Vanderbilt as a defensive boost off the bench.

This season, Vanderbilt is averaging 4.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game. But considering that his real value doesn’t appear on the stat sheet, the Lakers may be able to bring in some solid assets if they can facilitate a trade for him.

The Lakers’ draft pick situation is a little more complicated. Realistically, for the Purple and Gold to make a high-impact deal, the franchise would be required to part with some draft picks. However, given that they can realistically only trade the 2032 first-round pick and the 2032 second-round pick, their options are limited.

A unique trade approach for the Lakers would be to trade their first-round pick for multiple less-favorable first-round picks, essentially bolstering their reserve of assets. Although this may prove challenging, L.A. may see the merit in making such a deal to strengthen its position ahead of the deadline.

Who Can The Lakers Get In A Trade?

The Los Angeles Lakers have been among the most frequently mentioned teams in trade rumors this season. Having been linked with several targets, it would seem likely that the Lakers could land most of them. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

The Purple and Gold are presently in need of wing depth and big man depth. To address the shortcomings on the wings, the team has been linked with players such as Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III.

Financially, a proposal including Hachimura, Knecht, and a first-round pick would suffice for Murphy. Meanwhile, a package featuring Vanderbilt, Knecht, and a first-round pick may seem more fitting for Jones. However, given the steep asking price placed on the two, the Lakers may come up short in acquiring both.

Instead, the Lakers can shift their gaze to the Sacramento Kings in an attempt to acquire long-time target Keon Ellis. Given the Kings’ current outlook toward pursuing a rebuild and Ellis’ low-cost contract, the Purple and Gold may find it easier to acquire him. In this case, a proposal featuring Knecht and a second-round pick could be enough.

If Los Angeles chooses to be more opportunistic, Michael Porter Jr. has also been viewed as a potential trade target recently, though taking on his $38.3 million cap hit this year could be troublesome.

To acquire Porter Jr., the Lakers could form a package including Hachimura, Vincent, and Kleber, along with a first-round pick.

Given the Nets’ available cap space, taking on the additional salaries wouldn’t be a problem, and with $40.7 million in expiring contracts, Brooklyn would be satisfied with the future cap flexibility. However, considering that the team will be continuing with its rebuild, Brooklyn may show greater interest in acquiring a young star like Austin Reaves to build around.

The Lakers have also been linked with many big man options, but Daniel Gafford and Nic Claxton appear to be the ideal targets at this stage.

For Gafford, a trade package featuring Vanderbilt, Knecht, and a second-round pick may prove feasible. Meanwhile, for Claxton, a package of Hachimura, Kleber, and a first-round pick could suffice. But considering that the Lakers will be conservative about parting with their draft capital, these deals may require further negotiation.

Overall, the Lakers’ avenues for making deals are quite limited, primarily governed by their willingness to include draft picks in trade discussions. With a challenging task at hand, the front office will be forced to get creative to bring in the necessary reinforcements.