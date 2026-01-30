NBA Insider Names 3 Best Players Lakers Should Acquire Before The Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a blowout 129-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, and the need for roster upgrades has never been more apparent.

While the latest trade buzz has seen L.A. linked with several talented players, including superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, such moves seem highly unlikely. Thus, since no trades have materialized, given the team’s defensive issues and the problems in the big man rotation, the Lakers have repeatedly been urged to make changes.

On this note, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale noted the Lakers’ current plight and presented a list of three players that the team should acquire before the trade deadline. The list featured New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, and Portland Trail Blazers big man Robert Williams III.

“Upgrading the defense remains the principal priority,” Favale justified. “The Lakers must be careful how they go about it. They have a roster teeming with one-way players. Any defense-first bodies they go after shouldn’t be threats to undermine the scoring attack.”

Favale acknowledged that the Lakers have a limited number of tradable first-round picks, something the franchise has been hesitant to include in trade negotiations. Despite their limited draft capital, the Lakers are in possession of notable expiring contracts and a handful of talented roster pieces that could help formulate a convincing trade package.

The Lakers’ Potential Offer For Each Player

It is worth acknowledging that the three players Favale mentioned could easily be high-impact players on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Herb Jones has been linked with the Purple and Gold for his terrific defensive presence on the wings. Although his scoring output has dipped this season, with averages of 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game, he can be a valuable asset.

Acquiring Jones may present quite a challenge for Los Angeles, primarily because of the steep asking price placed on him by the Pelicans. With the minimum demand of two first-round picks, the Lakers have less reason to be optimistic about their chances of acquiring him.

Still, considering his $13.9 million cap hit and the Pelicans’ outlook on embracing a rebuild, the Lakers may create a package built around Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, and the 2032 first-round pick in an attempt to pander to New Orleans.

On paper, this kind of deal may appeal to the Pelicans. But considering the kind of trade interest Jones is generating, New Orleans may be more inclined to capitalize on this and gain more draft picks.

While Jones may seem like an unlikely acquisition at this stage, trade talks for Dean Wade and Robert Williams III could be more promising.

Williams has also been on the Lakers’ radar since the offseason, primarily to address the pressing need for a big man with rim-protection skills. Although the Purple and Gold came up short in their endeavor in the summer, this period before the trade deadline may yield positive results.

For the 2025-26 season, Robert Williams III is averaging 6.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in 16.2 minutes played. He has also appeared in 32 games this year, suggesting that the big man has been largely available.

Given the Lakers’ current problems with Deandre Ayton, adding a center like Williams would prove ideal, especially considering his ability to set solid screens and act as a lob threat in pick-and-roll situations.

To acquire Williams, who has a cap hit of $13.2 million this season, a package featuring Jarred Vanderbilt/Kleber and Knecht, along with a second-round pick, may seem more feasible. However, Favale noted that due to Williams’ propensity for injury, the Lakers could negotiate the trade without including a pick.

Dean Wade may not emerge as the most exciting target on the list, but there is merit to acquiring the Cavaliers forward. The 6’9″ swingman has been quite effective with Cleveland this season, despite playing in a limited role.

While his averages of 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on 33.6% shooting from beyond the arc don’t stand out at first glance, his versatility as a defender and his ability to space the floor may have value for the Lakers.

Wade might be the easiest to acquire as he is on a contract worth $6.6 million this season. Given the reports about the Cavaliers’ interest in acquiring Dalton Knecht in a potential buy-low deal, the Lakers could facilitate a swap deal to acquire the Cavs’ forward.

While this route is plausible, the Lakers may not be as interested in making such a trade with Cleveland.

With rumors suggesting that De’Andre Hunter is on the trade block, the Purple and Gold are more likely to formulate a package around Knecht, Rui Hachimura, and a draft pick to acquire the star-caliber forward.

The trade deadline is positioned to become a crucial point in the Lakers’ season. With the team currently placing sixth in the West with a 28-18 record, adding the right pieces may be the only way for the team to secure a playoff berth.

Given that the deadline is less than a week away, L.A. would be advised to take a more aggressive approach to salvage this campaign.