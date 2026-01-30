Joel Embiid Calls Out 76ers Front Office; Sends A Clear Message About Trade Deadline Approach

Following a clutch win over the Kings, Joel Embiid called out the 76ers front office, indirectly urging the franchise to bring in necessary reinforcements.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Jan 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts to his three pointer against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers recorded a nail-biting 113-111 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night thanks to some huge performances by the star pair of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With the 76ers appearing in good form, the team improved to a 26-21 record, securing sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

While the current unit has gathered some momentum, building a small winning streak in the process, the looming trade deadline appears to threaten this form. Joel Embiid addressed this while speaking with the media after the game, subtly taking a shot at the 76ers’ front office in the process.

“Obviously, we’ve been ducking the tax the last couple of years,” Embiid commented. “So hopefully, we’ll keep the same team. I love all the guys who are in here. I think we’ve got a shot.”

When addressing what moves the franchise could make at the deadline, Embiid shared:

“I don’t know what they’re going to do. But I hope that we’ll get a chance to just go out and compete because we’ve got a good group of guys in this locker room, vibes are great. So, like I said, in the past we’ve been ducking the tax, so hopefully we think about improving [the team at the deadline], because we got a chance.” 

The win against the Kings serves as proof of the 76ers’ ability to compete. Although Sacramento is one of the weaker teams in the West, Philadelphia displayed noteworthy resilience.

After a poor finish in the third quarter, the heroics of Tyrese Maxey (40 PTS, 8 AST, 12-18 FG) and a resurgent performance by Joel Embiid (37 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST) salvaged a victory from the jaws of defeat.

Embiid’s comment showcases his belief in the current roster, though it may be overly optimistic. With the trade deadline also hinting at the possibility of an upgrade, only time will tell what moves the 76ers’ front office makes.

 

Can Joel Embiid And The 76ers Contend This Year?

The 76ers find themselves in an intriguing position this year. Because of the inconsistent availability of Paul George and Joel Embiid, primarily due to recurring injuries, the 76ers were written off as a lottery team in the offseason.

Although they started the season without their superstar duo, the backcourt pair of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe surpassed expectations. The performances of the 76ers’ guard combo injected new life into the franchise, and once Joel Embiid returned and found his groove, Philadelphia looked competitive.

Despite doubts about the team’s potential at the start of the campaign, Philadelphia has shone. Now in a position to secure a playoff berth and even make a deep run in the postseason, the 76ers are likely to head into the remainder of the season with a new sense of purpose.

While this season has seen an inspiring turnaround for the franchise, the 76ers’ chances of being a title contender are quite slim. With teams such as the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons, and even the Boston Celtics reigning atop the East, Philadelphia may find it challenging to overcome such obstacles in the postseason as constructed.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Jan 25, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) dribbles up the court in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images NBA Insider Reveals 3 Best Players Lakers Should Acquire Before The Trade Deadline
Next Article Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks former player Derrick Rose speaks during a press conference. Rose will be honored at halftime in a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images Derrick Rose Doesn’t Want Bulls To Build A Statue Of Him After Seeing Dwyane Wade’s Statue
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like