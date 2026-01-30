Joel Embiid Calls Out 76ers Front Office; Sends A Clear Message About Trade Deadline Approach

The Philadelphia 76ers recorded a nail-biting 113-111 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night thanks to some huge performances by the star pair of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With the 76ers appearing in good form, the team improved to a 26-21 record, securing sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

While the current unit has gathered some momentum, building a small winning streak in the process, the looming trade deadline appears to threaten this form. Joel Embiid addressed this while speaking with the media after the game, subtly taking a shot at the 76ers’ front office in the process.

“Obviously, we’ve been ducking the tax the last couple of years,” Embiid commented. “So hopefully, we’ll keep the same team. I love all the guys who are in here. I think we’ve got a shot.”

When addressing what moves the franchise could make at the deadline, Embiid shared:

“I don’t know what they’re going to do. But I hope that we’ll get a chance to just go out and compete because we’ve got a good group of guys in this locker room, vibes are great. So, like I said, in the past we’ve been ducking the tax, so hopefully we think about improving [the team at the deadline], because we got a chance.”

The win against the Kings serves as proof of the 76ers’ ability to compete. Although Sacramento is one of the weaker teams in the West, Philadelphia displayed noteworthy resilience.

After a poor finish in the third quarter, the heroics of Tyrese Maxey (40 PTS, 8 AST, 12-18 FG) and a resurgent performance by Joel Embiid (37 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST) salvaged a victory from the jaws of defeat.

Embiid’s comment showcases his belief in the current roster, though it may be overly optimistic. With the trade deadline also hinting at the possibility of an upgrade, only time will tell what moves the 76ers’ front office makes.

Can Joel Embiid And The 76ers Contend This Year?

The 76ers find themselves in an intriguing position this year. Because of the inconsistent availability of Paul George and Joel Embiid, primarily due to recurring injuries, the 76ers were written off as a lottery team in the offseason.

Although they started the season without their superstar duo, the backcourt pair of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe surpassed expectations. The performances of the 76ers’ guard combo injected new life into the franchise, and once Joel Embiid returned and found his groove, Philadelphia looked competitive.

Despite doubts about the team’s potential at the start of the campaign, Philadelphia has shone. Now in a position to secure a playoff berth and even make a deep run in the postseason, the 76ers are likely to head into the remainder of the season with a new sense of purpose.

While this season has seen an inspiring turnaround for the franchise, the 76ers’ chances of being a title contender are quite slim. With teams such as the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons, and even the Boston Celtics reigning atop the East, Philadelphia may find it challenging to overcome such obstacles in the postseason as constructed.