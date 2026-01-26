Jared McCain Has Fallen Out Of Favor With 76ers Teammates; Insider Suspects Trouble In Locker Room

Jared McCain was once viewed as a foundational piece in the Philadelphia 76ers‘ rotation following his impressive performance during his rookie season. Although he remains a key player on the roster, there have been doubts about how vital he is to the team’s success.

Following Philadelphia’s crushing 130-93 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, PHLY Sports’ Kyle Neubeck discussed Jared McCain’s place in the 76ers’ rotation on the “PHLY Sixers Postgame” podcast, hinting that the sophomore guard may have fallen out of favor with his teammates.

“My spirit was broken by that first half for him,” Neubeck stated. “I just don’t have any belief that he’s going to turn it around this year, and I hope I’m wrong. We said pre-game that this was a big opportunity for him, and I think what you’re increasingly seeing too is teammates don’t trust [McCain] anymore.”

“I’ve seen more and more times throughout the year that, the deeper we get into it, he’ll be open…and guys are looking him off when he probably has the best opportunity on the floor. That to me is as telling as absolutely anything.”

Jared McCain posted 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists on Monday night while shooting 6-13 from the field and 4-8 from three-point range. Although McCain had a poor start to the game, he finished strong, posting 12 of Philadelphia’s 34 points in the fourth quarter.

Neubeck expressed some optimism that McCain’s fourth-quarter performance would ensure his place in the rotation, noting Philadelphia’s desperate need for shooting depth. Still, considering the guard’s inconsistent performances, this may be a challenge.

Could Jared McCain Be On The Trade Block?

With the trade deadline just over a week away, several teams are expected to improve their rosters. On that note, a report by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey suggested that the Philadelphia 76ers could be expected to get below the first tax apron by dumping some salaries before the deadline.

“Based on [the 76ers’] recent history of trading to get under the luxury-tax threshold, there’s an expectation that they’ll make at least one trade ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline,” Pompey wrote. “The Sixers are $7 million above the allowable threshold to avoid being taxed. They’re also around $1 million away from being a first-apron team and facing penalties.”

To facilitate this, ClutchPoints’ Erik Slater noted that the Brooklyn Nets could emerge as a potential trade partner, primarily due to their $15.2 million in available cap space. Given Philadelphia’s need to shed roughly $7 million to get below the tax threshold, several players may emerge as trade candidates, including Jared McCain, who is currently on a contract worth $4.2 million.

Theoretically, a trade package featuring McCain, Andre Drummond, or Kelly Oubre Jr. may help the 76ers achieve this. Considering Oubre’s value to Philadelphia, the forward is likely to retain his position on the team, making Drummond a more disposable asset.

For the 2025-26 season, Jared McCain is averaging 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game on 35.4% shooting from the field and 32.3% from three-point range. Having sustained major injuries in quick succession, the guard has faced some challenges in building consistency.

The 76ers currently sit in sixth place in the East with a 24-21 record. Considering that Philadelphia appears poised to make a deep playoff run, the franchise would do well to maximize its chances of competing. Although McCain positions himself as a talented young player, in light of the team’s reported salary cap outlook, parting with the guard may be advisable.