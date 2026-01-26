Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Drops 46 In A Statement Night As They Outgun Bulls 129-118

Luka Doncic had 46 points in a fantastic offensive showing to take down the Chicago Bulls 129-118 on Monday night.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Some games feel big before tipoff. This one felt personal once Luka Doncic got rolling. The Lakers’ new superstar put on a full-court scoring clinic, torching Chicago from deep, living at the line, and picking apart coverages like he had the answers to the test ahead of time.

Contents

Every time the Bulls threatened to make it interesting, Doncic had a counter, a step-back three, a bruising drive, or a laser to a cutting teammate. By the final horn, his 46-point eruption had powered a confident 129-118 win that felt more in control than the final margin suggests.

 

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 46 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST, 3 TOV, 15-25 FG, 8-14 3PT, 8-12 FT, 38 MIN

Luka was insane as he knew he had to take control. He was scoring, making other players score, and looking for assists. Chicago used length, traps, and switches, but he was still destroying them. He was making shots at the end of the clock and breaking the Bulls’ spirit. Even though he had 3 turnovers, he was making assists on overhelps. Having Lukas on the other side of the court is making other teams and defenses lose a ton of sleep because offense like this is insane.

 

Rui Hachimura: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 9-11 FG, 4-5 3PT, 1-2 FT, 29 MIN

Rui Hachimura was a flamethrower off the bench. He spaced the floor perfectly alongside Doncic and punished every late closeout. His efficiency flipped the momentum in the second half, turning a competitive game into one that leaned L.A.’s way.

 

LeBron James: A-

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 9-19 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-6 FT, 33 MIN

LeBron James played the role of steady co-star, picking his spots instead of forcing the spotlight. He bullied smaller defenders on switches and kept the offense organized when the game got choppy. While Luka handled the fireworks, LeBron handled the structure, and the balance worked beautifully.

 

Jaxson Hayes: A-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 3-4 FG, 2-2 FT, 23 MIN

Hayes, without requiring the ball, made a positive impact that was felt. He finished a couple of lobs, protected the rim, and cleaned up misses. His energetic minutes bode well for the Lakers, as they won the battle of athleticism inside.

 

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-7 FT, 32 MIN

Smart did the grind work. He took on the most difficult defensive assignments, made drives through all the contact, and just to keep the defense honest, shot just enough. Nothing attractive, just winning basketball.

 

Jake LaRavia: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 3-6 FG, 2-4 3PT, 33 MIN

LaRavia filled out the stat sheet in several important areas. He moved the rock, played the passing lanes defensively, and hit timely threes, which kept Chicago from rolling the defense to the stars. The numbers don’t pop, but he really made an impact in several areas.

 

Jarred Vanderbilt: B

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 17 MIN

Vanderbilt’s efforts were most felt defensively and on the boards. He went after loose balls, finagled his way in and out to help on the defense, and kept the second-chance opportunities to a minimum.

 

Deandre Ayton: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 3-6 FG, 22 MIN

Deandre Ayton was really quiet in the offensive sets and did not get very many touches to help the team’s offensive flow, which was heavily perimeter-oriented. He did play well defensively, but did not find himself in an offensive groove at all.

 

Gabe Vincent: C

Game Stats: 1 REB, 3 AST, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 12 MIN

Vincent’s primary goal was to carry out the offense and run the plays. He was uncontested on several shot and he chose not to shoot, which was a good choice.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie Bitar is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Dec 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) runs off the court during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Jared McCain Has Fallen Out Of Favor With 76ers Teammates; Insider Suspects Trouble In Locker Room
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like