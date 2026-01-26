Wolves Injury Update: Anthony Edwards Sidelined In Last-Minute Scratch Against Warriors

The Timberwolves will field a shorthanded rotation as Anthony Edwards has been sidelined for the game against the Warriors.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are slated to take on the Golden State Warriors at home on Monday night. Unfortunately, the Wolves will be fielding a slightly shorthanded roster, as Anthony Edwards has been sidelined at the last minute.

According to an update provided by Wolves insider Dane Moore, Anthony Edwards has been sidelined with “right foot injury maintenance.” Moore pointed to an earlier toe infection that the guard has been dealing with, suggesting that the decision to keep him out of the rotation may be precautionary.

Edwards’ condition doesn’t appear to be too concerning, as Moore added that Edwards was part of the team’s pre-game warmup and was even moving at full speed. Hence, this shouldn’t raise any further issues for Minnesota.

For the 2025-26 season, Anthony Edwards has undoubtedly been Minnesota’s best player. With averages of 29.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.0% from three-point range, Edwards has asserted himself as one of the most versatile offensive players in the league.

Although the guard didn’t earn himself a spot as an All-Star starter this season, there is no denying his ability. Given how vital he is to the Wolves’ success, seeing him out of action for Monday night’s game could hurt Minnesota’s performance.

 

Can The Wolves Win Without Anthony Edwards?

Having Anthony Edwards out of the rotation may have an impact on the Timberwolves’ chances heading into this game. Considering that the Wolves suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the Warriors in the previous game, despite Golden State fielding a severely shorthanded lineup, Minnesota may not be in the best position to compete.

When considering the sociopolitical environment in Minneapolis at this time, the motivation on both sides to compete appears to be quite low. Still, given the vital importance of each game to the Western Conference standings, winning will be a priority.

Although Edwards will be out for this game, the Warriors will also see many key players out of action, including Stephen Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green. This could improve Minnesota’s chances of securing a win.

The key player for the Wolves in Edwards’ absence is likely to be Julius Randle, who is averaging 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this season. Additionally, with Green out, Rudy Gobert will also have an easier time establishing himself as a dominant presence on the inside. This could be crucial in helping the Wolves earn second-chance points.

Minnesota is currently placed seventh in the West with a 27-19 record. Given that they are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns for sixth place, the Wolves will aim to beat the Warriors to secure a place in the top six again.

