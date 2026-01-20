Ranking The 5 Biggest All-Star Starter Snubs

Here are five of the biggest NBA stars who might’ve been snubbed from starting in the All-Star Game, based on production and team success.

Fran Leiva
14 Min Read
Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) on the court during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 2026 All-Star starters are official, and the league went full “positionless” with it this time. The 10 names dropped on January 19, and they’re the kind of list that looks unstoppable at first glance: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, and Tyrese Maxey out East, then Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama out West.

Contents

This is also the first year the starter vote leaned into the new setup, fans still had 50% of the say, with players and media splitting the rest at 25% each. So yeah, popularity still matters, but it’s not supposed to be a straight-up fan contest anymore.

And that’s why the snub conversation gets loud fast. Because when you look at who missed, you’re not talking about fringe dudes having hot stretches. You’re talking about top-tier stars with outrageous season lines who should absolutely be in the “starting five” debate, especially now that positions aren’t supposed to block anyone.

Now let’s talk about who should be starting, because five players might’ve gotten absolutely jobbed.

 

1. Anthony Edwards

Jan 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards’ case is simple: he’s playing like a top-five scorer, and he’s doing it without the usual “yeah but the efficiency” asterisk.

He’s averaging 29.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.8% from three. That’s insane for a high-volume perimeter engine. It’s not just shot-making either, it’s pressure. He collapses defenses, forces rotations, and makes every possession feel like a problem.

Now add the team context. The Timberwolves are 27-16, sitting 4th in the West. That’s not a play-in story, that’s a top-four seed pace in the tougher conference. They’re scoring 120.0 points per game on 48.5% shooting, and they’re not winning off vibes. They’ve been legitimately productive.

The wild part is that Ant didn’t even lose cleanly. The last West starter spot reportedly came down to a tie between Edwards and Victor Wembanyama, and Wembanyama won it via the fan-vote tiebreaker.

So when you ask “who should he replace,” it’s Wembanyama, strictly because that’s literally the slot he almost took.

And yeah, Wembanyama’s been awesome, and the Spurs are winning big. But the entire point of going positionless is to reward the best seasons, not just crown the most viral candidate. Ant has been the most explosive American scorer in the West this year, and he’s doing it with shooting splits that scream “starter.”

If the tiebreak swings the other way, nobody even argues it.

Replacement: Victor Wembanyama.

 

2. Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Rocket Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell’s snub is the most annoying one because it’s the one where you look at the numbers and feel like the conversation should already be over if this were last season, when the Cavaliers had the No. 1 spot in the East.

He’s at 29.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, with 48.5% from the field and 38.4% from three. That’s “best guard in the East” level production on a night-to-night basis.

And unlike some gaudy stat seasons, this one has been loud. Mitchell isn’t just scoring, he’s controlling games. He’s creating clean looks, he’s punishing switches, and he’s been the guy every defense loads up for. The Cavaliers haven’t always been smooth, but they’re still 24-20, 7th in the East. In a conference where a couple of games swing you multiple seeds, that’s solid, although disappointing for a team that won 64 games last year.

Now compare him to the guy I’m bumping.

Jalen Brunson has had a great year, 28.1 points and 6.1 assists, and he deserved to be in the conversation. The Knicks are also winning, sitting 25-18, 3rd in the East. So this isn’t me calling Brunson a fraud. It’s just the “starter” argument.

Mitchell has the scoring edge; he’s been more terrifying as a three-level threat, and his defensive activity has been better, too. He’s at 1.5 steals per game, he’s jumping passing lanes, and he’s not just standing around waiting for the next pull-up.

Also, “positionless” voting means we don’t have to lock ourselves into “two guards, two forwards, one big” logic. If you’re picking the five best East starters for this season, Mitchell belongs in that group. Someone had to pay the price, and for me, it’s Brunson, by a hair.

Replacement: Jalen Brunson.

 

3. LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LeBron James not starting feels wrong, even when you understand why it happened.

He missed the first 14 games with sciatica, and that basically nuked his starter momentum before the season even got rolling. Reports flat-out tied the snub to the slow start created by the missed time. But here’s the thing: once he got on the floor, he looked like… LeBron.

He’s averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.9 assists on 50.9% shooting. At his age, that line is ridiculous, and it still comes with the “he controls everything” feel.

Team context matters too. The Lakers are 25-16, 6th in the West. That’s a real record, especially in a conference where you don’t get freebies. So who does he replace?

This is where I’m going to be honest: LeBron’s best “replacement” argument is less about raw stat superiority, and more about what the starter group is supposed to represent. All-Star starters are supposed to be the season’s headline guys, the ones who actually define the league’s storylines. LeBron is still that guy, even if the league is sprinting into the next era.

That’s why my replacement is Stephen Curry.

Curry is still amazing and he earned it in the vote, but he’s also the cleanest “fan inertia” starter in the West every year. Even the coverage around the starter announcement leaned into the idea that Curry’s popularity is part of the story.

And the team argument isn’t a knockout for Curry either. The Warriors are 24-19, 8th in the West. Good team, not a top seed.

If we’re doing “positionless” and we want the five most impactful, most defining stars of the season in the West, LeBron has a real case to be on that line.

Replacement: Stephen Curry.

 

4. Kevin Durant

Jan 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets Kevin Durant (7) celebrates his three point winning basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets Kevin Durant (7) celebrates his three point winning basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant getting left out is the purest example of voter fatigue meeting a new system that still behaves like the old one.

He’s averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 51.0% from the field and 39.3% from three. That’s elite scoring with elite efficiency. It’s not empty either. It’s constant mismatch pressure, midrange punishment, and “you can’t scheme me out” offense.

The team case actually boosts him, too. The Rockets are 25-15, 5th in the West. That’s a winning season, not a “cool stats, bad team” situation.

And here’s why Durant is such a clean “positionless” starter: he’s the exact archetype that should benefit from removing positions. A two-way-sized scorer who can play next to anyone and doesn’t crowd the lineup. If you’re building a starting five that’s supposed to be unstoppable, Durant is one of the first names you write down, because there’s no awkward fit. He is the fit.

So who does he replace?

I’m going Curry again, and I’m not even trying to be disrespectful. If you already have Doncic and Shai starting in the West, adding a third guard can feel like you’re building the “most popular three-guard” lineup instead of the “best five.”

KD’s case is basically: similar star power, better size, better plug-and-play lineup value, and a slightly better team seed.

Replacement: Stephen Curry.

 

5. Kawhi Leonard

Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard is the hardest one because the production screams “starter,” but the availability and team record scream “that’s why the votes didn’t get there.”

Let’s start with the on-court part, because it’s ridiculous. Kawhi is putting up 28.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, with 49.7% from the field, 39.9% from three, and 94.1% at the line. That’s basically pristine, “I’m not missing” basketball.

And when he’s on, he changes matchups. You can’t hide a defender on him, you can’t switch smalls onto him, and you can’t play soft help without him picking you apart. He’s also been active defensively; 2.2 steals per game is absurd for a wing carrying that kind of scoring load.

Now the bad news, and it’s real: the Clippers are 19-23, 10th in the West. That record crushed any “auto-starter” narrative. And recently, he missed time with a knee contusion, including sitting out two straight games.

But if we’re talking “snub,” we’re talking about what he is when he plays. Kawhi has been a top-level two-way wing this season. The positionless format should have made it easier for a guy like this to sneak into the five, because he complements everyone. Put him next to Jokic, Doncic, Shai, and any stretch big, and the lineup becomes a nightmare.

So yeah, I’m bumping Curry again, and for the same reason. Three guards is a preference, not a requirement. If you’re picking the most terrifying five-man group in the West, Kawhi’s skillset belongs in the starter group.

Replacement: Stephen Curry.

 

Final Thoughts

I’m not going to pretend Stephen Curry being a West starter is some robbery. It’s deserved. He’s at 27.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 47.0% from the field, and the whole point of an All-Star starting five is having guys who can bend the game in five seconds. Curry still does that better than basically anyone, snubs included.

The player I’d seriously hear over Curry is Kevin Durant, and that’s just because KD’s season has been ridiculous in the cleanest way. If you told me KD should’ve been in that five, I’m not arguing, I’m probably nodding.

And yeah, LeBron should’ve been a starter because he’s LeBron. The voting system and missed time explain why it didn’t happen, not because his play fell off a cliff. He’s still at 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.9 assists on 50.9% shooting, and the All-Star Game is supposed to showcase the biggest forces in the sport. He’s still one of them, even if the ballot didn’t treat him like it.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByFran Leiva
Follow:
Francisco Leiva is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is a recent graduate of the University of Buenos Aires and in 2023 joined the Fadeaway World team. Previously a writer for Basquetplus, Fran has dedicated years to covering Argentina's local basketball leagues and the larger South American basketball scene, focusing on international tournaments.Fran's deep connection to basketball began in the early 2000s, inspired by the prowess of the San Antonio Spurs' big three: Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and fellow Argentinian, Manu Ginóbili. His years spent obsessing over the Spurs have led to deep insights that make his articles stand out amongst others in the industry. Fran has a profound respect for the Spurs' fanbase, praising their class and patience, especially during tougher times for the team. He finds them less toxic compared to other fanbases of great franchises like the Warriors or Lakers, who can be quite annoying on social media.An avid fan of Luka Doncic since his debut with Real Madrid, Fran dreams of interviewing the star player. He believes Luka has the potential to become the greatest of all time (GOAT) with the right supporting cast. Fran's experience and drive to provide detailed reporting give Fadeaway World a unique perspective, offering expert knowledge and regional insights to our content.
Previous Article Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images 3 Blockbuster Trades The Warriors Must Try After Jimmy Butler’s ACL Injury
Next Article Dallas, Texas, USA; Former NBA player and sports analyst Shaquille O'Neal enters the arena before Game 3 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Shaquille O’Neal Says He Would Make $700 Million Per Year In Today’s NBA
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like