Derrick Rose Doesn’t Want Bulls To Build A Statue Of Him After Seeing Dwyane Wade’s Statue

Derrick Rose makes it clear he does not want a statue.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks former player Derrick Rose speaks during a press conference. Rose will be honored at halftime in a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Derrick Rose had his jersey retired by the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, but he does not want them to erect a statue of him outside the United Center. Rose recently sat down for an interview with Forbes’ Jabari Young, where the topic came up, and he hilariously pointed to the statue Dwyane Wade got from the Miami Heat as a reason why he doesn’t want one.

“No knock D-Wade, I saw that statue, I’m good,” Rose said. “… I don’t need no statue.”

The Heat unveiled Wade’s statue outside the Kaseya Center on Oct. 27, 2024, and NBA fans roasted it for not looking anything like him. NBA analyst Bill Simmons even went as far as to call it the worst statue of all time. Most would much rather not have a statue than have one that doesn’t really look like you. As for Rose, he has another reason for not wanting one.

“You could do the statue of a family crest, but I don’t want no statue on myself,” Rose stated. “I feel like that’s idolizing in a way, and I don’t want nobody to idolize.”

That’s respectable. That said, it’s unlikely the Bulls were going to go down that route.

As of now, Michael Jordan is the only Bulls player to have a statue outside the United Center, and it should probably stay that way. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has spoken about how Rose is bigger than Jordan in the city of Chicago, and while that may be true in a way, he didn’t do enough with the Bulls to have a statue.

Rose won an MVP and made three All-Star teams during his time with the Bulls. Were it not for injuries, he would have achieved a lot more, but still not close to what Jordan did. The Hall of Famer won six titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, one DPOY, and 10 scoring titles during his time with the franchise. That is the kind of resume that merits a statue.

One might say that Scottie Pippen, Jordan’s former co-star, should have a statue too, and he actually has one inside the United Center. Perhaps something similar could be done for Rose as well, but he clearly isn’t too keen.

 

Dwyane Wade Has No Issues With His Statue

While Wade’s statue has become the butt of jokes, the man himself has no problem with it. He once explained what he and the Heat were looking to capture.

“What we wanted to do was capture a moment that represented the organization, represented myself, and represented the city,” Wade said. “We felt like we captured that moment in artistic form, in an artistic way. If I wanted it to look like me, I would just stand outside the arena, you’all would take photos. It don’t need to look like me. It’s an artistic version of a moment that happened.”

“I care, but I don’t,” Wade continued. “The social media world is about opinions. Everyone has an opinion. Everyone, use y’all opinions. Please talk more about us. Talk more about a statue, come on down to see it, take some photos, and send some memes. We don’t care.”’

At the end of the day, all that really matters is what Wade thinks of the statue. If he likes it, then all is well.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Jan 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts to his three pointer against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Joel Embiid Calls Out 76ers Front Office; Sends A Clear Message About Trade Deadline Approach
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like