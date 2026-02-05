Michael Beasley Claims Ja Morant Is The Product Of Having An Immature Father In The House

Ja Morant’s story begins in Dalzell, South Carolina, a quiet farming town far removed from any basketball spotlight. From those humble beginnings, Morant wasted no time becoming the in becoming the Memphis Grizzlies‘ centerpiece once he was picked second overall in 2019.

He won Rookie of the Year in 2020, claimed Most Improved Player in 2022, and earned two All-Star nods along the way. But somewhere along the line, the narrative shifted. Off-court troubles have followed his meteoric rise and changed how people view what’s ahead for him. At 26 years old, there’s still time to turn things around, but that process might need to begin at home.

Former NBA player Michael Beasley didn’t mince words when he recently discussed Morant’s situation on ‘The White House‘ show. He went straight at the root of the problem, pointing to Ja’s upbringing and suggesting that Tee Morant shares responsibility by not demonstrating the maturity needed within the household.

“Ja Morant is in the situation of having an immature father in the house. I love how he loves his dad, but someone needs to get to his dad. I think his dad is living in the past, I think his dad is reliving his childhood,”

“Because, if you look at Giannis’ dad, he came to the arena and was proud of his son. He didn’t want no interviews. He didn’t want you to understand. He didn’t tell you anything he been through or showcase it because it was Giannis’ time,”

“I love how Ja’s Dad loves his son. His dad is just a product of what we’re speaking of. So his dad missed out on his childhood, and his son gave him enough money to time-travel,”

Beasley’s words were harsh, but the Grizzlies guard has built quite the track record. The problems haven’t been small. Multiple gun-related incidents, public tension with coach Tuomas Iisalo, and a heated practice confrontation with Vince Williams have all added up. The pattern is difficult to overlook. That reputation hasn’t helped his standing around the league, especially in trade talks.

Tee Morant has also not been one to stay away from the off-court mistakes Ja’s made. Ja Morant’s father has spoken to him about the responsibility that comes with being in the spotlight.

Back in March 2023, Morant went live on Instagram from a Denver strip club while holding a handgun. NBA commissioner Adam Silver labeled the behavior irresponsible and dangerous, handing down an eight-game suspension. Less than two months later, Morant showed up on Instagram Live again, this time from inside a car, brandishing another firearm.

That incident led to a suspension from the Grizzlies, a league investigation, and ultimately a 25-game ban to start the 2023-24 season, plus mandatory counseling. After serving that suspension and returning to action, Tee Morant appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

He admitted he warned his son that those actions could send the wrong signal to kids who admire him. While nothing illegal happened, Tee said he felt disappointed, calling it a crime against humanity.

“I’ll be a father and the devil’s advocate right now. Like I said, you don’t put him on a guillotine if he didn’t commit a crime. I tell my son you made a crime to humanity because so many kids look up to you. You don’t want to be the one where they say ‘we did this because Ja did this,'”

Flashing a gun carries consequences, regardless of who the player is. Ja Morant doesn’t get a pass. Tee Morant has addressed his son’s decisions publicly, but perhaps some self-reflection wouldn’t hurt either.

Stepping away from the cameras and staying out of the spotlight could make a difference. Michael Beasley’s critique wasn’t aimed at Tee’s love for his son. It highlighted something more fundamental.