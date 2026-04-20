Shaquille O’Neal Explains Why He Doesn’t Text Current NBA Players

Shaquille O’Neal has never followed the typical path of a retired superstar, and his latest comments explain exactly why. In a recent interview with the New York Post, the Hall of Famer revealed that he does not text or stay in contact with current or former NBA players, offering a blunt reason for the decision.

“None. I don’t like athletes or superstars because they’re a**holes. I denounced myself from being a celebrity about 10 years ago because those people are weird. I’m not weird. Whenever I come, it’s me and two guys. No entourage. There’s nothing but homeboys coming in.”

“We come in here, we take care of business … We sign autographs. We treat people with honor and respect … I want to be a regular guy.”

This mindset aligns with how he has lived in recent years. O’Neal has built a reputation for spontaneous acts of generosity. He has paid for strangers’ meals, covered bills for families, and bought essentials for children without seeking publicity.

Recently, he offered to buy a ring and attend the wedding of a Pacers couple if a live proposal happened. He also stepped in to cover funeral expenses for a 12-year-old girl after a tragic incident. These actions are not isolated. They form a consistent pattern.

His basketball legacy remains untouched. O’Neal played 19 seasons, won four NBA championships, and established himself as one of the most dominant forces the game has seen. He starred for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, forming one of the greatest duos ever alongside Kobe Bryant.

Yet his post-career identity has moved away from that world. He does not rely on former teammates or league connections to define his present. Instead, he focuses on impact, both personal and public. Shaq’s stance may sound harsh, but it reflects a deliberate choice. He has seen the celebrity side of the NBA and lived it. Now he has stepped away from it.