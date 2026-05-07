Kawhi Leonard To The Miami Heat? Potential Trade Package Revealed In Latest Prediction

Kawhi Leonard to the Miami Heat is once again becoming one of the biggest offseason storylines in the NBA after ESPN insider Bobby Marks revealed a potential blockbuster trade package that could finally give Miami the superstar they have been chasing for years.

Miami Heat Receive: Kawhi Leonard, Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, 2030 Miami Heat first-round pick, 2032 Miami Heat first-round pick

In the proposed deal, the Heat would receive Kawhi Leonard and veteran guard Kris Dunn from the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers would receive Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, an unprotected 2030 first-round pick, and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick. According to Marks, the move would allow Miami to finally land the elite franchise centerpiece they have been aggressively pursuing ever since the Jimmy Butler era began slowing down.

The Heat Finally Get A Superstar

Kawhi Leonard’s fit with Miami is obvious. When healthy, he remains one of the best two-way players in basketball. Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season while shooting 50.5% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range. Statistically, this was arguably his best regular season yet despite being deep into his career.

Financially, Leonard is entering the final season of his three-year, $149.5 million extension and is set to make $50.3 million next season.

The inclusion of Kris Dunn also matters. Dunn averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range. He remains one of the NBA’s better perimeter defenders and would fit perfectly into Miami’s defensive culture. Dunn is also entering the final season of his contract and will make $5.6 million on the final year of his $16.2 million deal.

From the Clippers’ perspective, the trade signals the beginning of a soft reset.

The Clippers Can Reset With Young Stars

Tyler Herro gives Los Angeles a younger offensive centerpiece entering his prime years. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range this season. Herro is also entering the final season of his $120 million contract and will earn $33 million next year.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins still provides value as a two-way wing with championship experience. He averaged 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range. Wiggins is also on an expiring contract, entering the final season of his four-year, $109 million deal, where he will make $30.1 million.

Most importantly for Los Angeles, the two unprotected first-round picks would give the franchise future flexibility after years of sacrificing draft assets during the Leonard era.

Kawhi Leonard’s Health And Other Teams’ Interest Could Hurt The Heat’s Chances

Still, the biggest concern surrounding any Kawhi Leonard trade remains health. Leonard continues to play at an elite level whenever available, but injuries have consistently interrupted his seasons. That uncertainty is exactly why some teams remain hesitant about offering overwhelming trade packages for the two-time Finals MVP.

Despite growing rumors, Clippers president Lawrence Frank recently stated the organization still wants to win with Leonard.

Miami is far from the only team linked to Leonard. The Houston Rockets reportedly could pursue him after their disappointing playoff exit. The Dallas Mavericks have also surfaced as a possibility after hiring Masai Ujiri to run basketball operations. Even the Golden State Warriors have been loosely connected to a dream scenario involving Leonard and LeBron James, although league insiders view that as highly unlikely. The Detroit Pistons could also look to add him next to Cade Cunningham, given their recent offensive struggles in the first round against the Orlando Magic

For Miami, though, this feels different. The Heat have consistently missed on superstar pursuits in recent years. Kawhi Leonard might finally be the attainable elite star who changes that.