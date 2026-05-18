Detroit Pistons Players Under Contract For The 2026–27 NBA Season

The Pistons finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. That is the first fact. The second fact is worse. They lost in the second round after having home court and after playing Game 7 at their own arena.

A 60-22 team is not judged like a young lottery team. The standard changes when a team finishes first in the conference, ranks third in the NBA in net rating, and builds the second-best defensive rating in the league. The Pistons were not a surprise team by April. They were a real contender by record, profile, and playoff position.

The loss to the Cavaliers changed the offseason. The Pistons did not lose a close Game 7. They lost 125-94. Cade Cunningham scored 13 points and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. Tobias Harris missed all six shots from the field. Jalen Duren was outscored 23-7 by Jarrett Allen. The Pistons shot 35.3% from the field and were outrebounded 50-41.

The 2026-27 contract sheet shows where the team stands before the front office does anything. It also shows why the next move has to be precise. The Pistons have one fixed star salary, several mid-tier contracts, two young wing salaries, and a major restricted free agency decision with Duren. They are not trapped, but they are no longer in a simple rebuilding stage.

Pistons Players Already Under Contract For 2026-27

The Pistons have $135.3 million committed to 11 players for the 2026-27 season before any decision on Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, Kevin Huerter, or the rest of their free agents. That number is only the starting point. The final payroll will depend on Duren’s restricted free agency, Harris’ next deal, and how much of the current salary the Pistons keep or move.

1. Cade Cunningham: $50.1 million

2. Duncan Robinson: $16.0 million

3. Isaiah Stewart: $15.0 million

4. Caris LeVert: $14.8 million

5. Ausar Thompson: $11.1 million

6. Ron Holland II: $9.1 million

7. Paul Reed: $5.6 million

8. Marcus Sasser: $5.2 million

9. Daniss Jenkins: $4.0 million

10. Bobi Klintman: $2.3 million

11. Chaz Lanier: $2.2 million

The $135.3 million number is not the final payroll. It is only the money already committed before the Pistons decide what to do with Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, and Kevin Huerter. Duren is the biggest case. If he gets a projected five-year, $239.0 million max contract, his first-year salary would be around $41.2 million in 2026-27. That would change the whole salary structure.

Harris is another decision, but at a different level. He made $26.6 million this season, and the Pistons have to decide if bringing him back near that range makes sense after the playoff exit. Harris helped during the season, but paying him starter money again would limit what the Pistons can do around Cade Cunningham.

Huerter should be a smaller decision. He made $17.9 million this season, but his next contract should not be close to that number after an uneven year and poor 3-point shooting with the Pistons. If he returns, it should be at a lower salary and in a role that fits his production.

That is why the 11-player contract sheet is only the base. The Pistons already have Cunningham at $50.1 million, and they also have Robinson, Stewart, LeVert, Thompson, and Holland in the middle salary range. If Duren gets paid like a max player, the Pistons have to be very careful with Harris, Huerter, and every other veteran salary. The roster cannot become expensive without adding another playoff scorer.

Cade Cunningham Is The One Piece That Sets The Team

Cade Cunningham is the first number on the Pistons’ sheet. He is owed $50.1 million in 2026-27. That is the normal price for their best player. He is the guard who runs the offense, creates the first advantage, and decides most half-court possessions.

Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 9.9 assists while shooting 46.1% from the field, 34.2% from three, and 81.2% from the line. He led the Pistons in points and assists. He was also the only player on the roster who could create offense every night without needing someone else to set the table.

That was enough in the regular season. It was not enough in the second round.

The Game 7 loss showed the problem. Cunningham finished with 13 points and went 0-of-7 from three. That was a bad game from him, but it was also a roster problem. When he did not control the offense, the Pistons had no real second scorer to take over. Duncan Robinson can shoot. Ausar Thompson can defend and attack in transition. Isaiah Stewart can give size and physical minutes. Caris LeVert can handle the ball in some possessions. But none of them is a second star.

That is the main point of this contract sheet. Cunningham’s salary is already fixed. His role is already fixed. The Pistons do not have to think about him. They have to think about the salaries around him.

The team needs more help next to him in the half-court. Thompson is valuable, but he does not space the floor. Holland has upside, but he is not ready to be a playoff scorer. Stewart helps the defense, but he is not a major offensive piece. Robinson gives shooting, but he needs actions and spacing to get his shots. LeVert is not enough as the second creator for a team trying to win the East.

That is why the Pistons cannot look at the 2026-27 roster like a finished group. They won 60 games because the system worked for six months. They lost in the second round because the offense did not have enough answers when the Cavaliers took away the first option.

Every decision now has to connect back to Cunningham. If a player gives him spacing, creation, defense, or rim pressure, he has value. If a salary does not help him in a playoff series, the Pistons have to study it. Cunningham is already paid like a franchise player. The next job is building a roster that does not leave him alone when the game slows down.

The Middle Salaries Are The Main Trade Zone

The Pistons have three important veteran contracts in the middle of the sheet. Duncan Robinson is at $16.0 million, Isaiah Stewart is at $15.0 million, and Caris LeVert is at $14.8 million. Those salaries can stay in the rotation or be used to match money in a larger trade.

Robinson is the easiest fit. He averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.0% from three. He also took 7.0 threes per game. On a roster with Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson, that shooting has a ton of value. If the Pistons move him, they have to bring shooting back.

Stewart gives the Pistons frontcourt defense and physical minutes. He averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 55.0% from the field and 33.3% from three. His $15.0 million salary is fine if he stays in the playoff rotation. The question is how much frontcourt money the Pistons want to carry if Duren also gets a major contract.

LeVert is different. He averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.3% from three. At $14.8 million, he looks more like movable salary than a protected piece. He can handle the ball in some possessions, but he is not the second creator the Pistons need.

Thompson and Ron Holland II are the more important young salaries. Thompson is at $11.1 million. Holland is at $9.1 million. Thompson should be untouchable because his defense is already a monster playoff tool. He averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks. The shooting is the problem, but the defensive value is unmatched.

Holland has value, but his role is uncertain. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.2% from the field and 25.3% from three. He still has upside, but the Pistons are not rebuilding anymore. If they chase a proven scorer, Holland is one of the names that can enter the package.

That is the point of this salary band. Robinson brings shooting. Stewart brings size. LeVert brings matching money. Thompson brings defense. Holland brings trade value. The Pistons don’t need to move all of them, but this is the group that gives the front office real options.

Jalen Duren Is The Main Decision In The Summer

Jalen Duren is not under contract for 2026-27 yet. He is a restricted free agent, so the Pistons still have control. But control does not mean the decision is easy.

Duren had a strong regular season. He averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 65.0% from the field. He was the Pistons’ best rebounder, best interior finisher, and main lob threat. For six months, he gave them real value at center.

The playoffs changed the discussion. Duren dropped to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds, and Game 7 made it worse. Jarrett Allen outscored him 23-7 in the Cavaliers’ 125-94 win. That is not enough from a center who could now ask for a major contract.

That is the problem for the Pistons. If Duren signs a projected five-year, $239.0 million max deal, his first-year salary would be around $41.2 million in 2026-27. That is a huge number for a center who does not create much offense by himself. Duren is a very good finisher, but he still needs guards, rolls, seals, and offensive rebounds to score.

The Pistons have to decide if that is worth max money. At the right price, keeping Duren makes sense. He is young, productive, and already helped them win 60 games. At a max number, the decision becomes harder. That type of contract would limit what they can do around Cade Cunningham.

This is why Duren controls the offseason. The Pistons can keep him and build around him. They can use him in a sign-and-trade if the price gets too high. Or they can keep him and use Robinson, Stewart, LeVert, Holland, and picks to chase another scorer.

The team does not need a rebuild. It needs a better playoff roster. Duren is good enough to keep, but his next salary has to match his playoff value. That is the question the Pistons have to answer first.

Final Thoughts

The Pistons have a good contract sheet, but the next move depends on Duren. He is good, but the Pistons need flexibility. They already have Cade Cunningham at $50.1 million. If Duren also gets max money, the roster gets expensive very fast, and every move becomes harder under the cap and the aprons. That matters for a team that still needs another scorer.

The best result would be a lower agreement with Duren. Not because he is not valuable, but because the Pistons need room to improve. A smaller deal would help them keep the defense and rebounding that made them a 60-win team, while still giving them a better chance to chase a trade.

That part is important. The Pistons were already connected to the idea of adding a major piece, with Lauri Markkanen and Trey Murphy III mentioned as possible targets around their offseason plans. Shams Charania said he expected the Pistons to be “star hunting,” and Markkanen was one of the names discussed as a fit.

That is the level they should study. The Pistons do not need another bench player. They need scoring presence next to Cunningham. They need a forward or wing who can get his own points, space the floor, and survive deep playoff possessions. The Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers made that obvious.

This is why Duren’s contract is so important. If the Pistons pay him at the top of the market, they are basically choosing this core and making future trades more difficult. If they get him on a lower number, they keep more room to move.

The Pistons are not far away. But they are also not complete. A No. 1 seed losing in the second round cannot return with the same structure and act like the problem was small. They need Duren at the right price, and they need one serious move for another scorer. That is how this contract sheet can become a real contender’s roster.