Should The Detroit Pistons Offer Jalen Duren A $240M Max Contract? Full Breakdown

Jalen Duren picked a tough time to have his worst stretch of the season. During the regular season, the Pistons looked like one of the best stories in the league. They went 62-20, finished as the No. 1 seed in the East, and Duren became an All-Star for the first time.

He was not just a young center putting up empty numbers. He was a major part of a winning team, and for most of the season, a five-year max deal worth about $240 million felt like the clear path. Then the playoffs started.

The Pistons are now down 3-1 to the Magic after a 94-88 loss in Game 4, and Duren has looked far from a max-contract center. Wendell Carter Jr. has been better in the matchup. The Magic have made Duren look rushed, unsure, and smaller than his regular-season numbers. For a player entering restricted free agency, this is not a small detail. It is the biggest question of the Pistons’ offseason.

The Playoffs Are Proving His Season Stats Wrong

The case for paying Duren starts with the regular season. He averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 65.0% from the field. Those numbers are elite. He finished sixth in the league in rebounding and fourth in field goal percentage, which is exactly the profile a team wants from a young center next to a high-usage guard like Cade Cunningham.

He is also only 22 years old. That is the part that makes this so hard for the Pistons. Duren is not a finished product. He is younger than many players still on rookie contracts, and he already has an All-Star selection.

The regular-season fit with Cunningham is important for the Pistons. Cunningham needs vertical pressure around him. He needs a center who can screen, roll, catch, finish, rebound, and punish help. Duren did that for long stretches. When he was rolling hard, the Pistons’ offense had more space. When he was sealing early, Cunningham had easier passing angles. When he was on the glass, the Pistons could create second chances without running a perfect half-court set.

That is why it is too simple to say the Pistons should panic because of one playoff series. Young bigs often struggle in their first real postseason test. The game gets more physical. The scouting gets deeper. Defenses sit on tendencies. Centers have to make decisions faster, and Duren is still learning that part.

But the concern is not just about missed shots. Duren has not controlled his matchup. He has not owned the glass. He has not consistently forced the Magic to send extra help. He has not protected the ball well enough. For a center who wants max money, he cannot become a low-impact player the moment the series gets more physical.

Through four playoff games, Duren is at 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 blocks, with 3.0 turnovers per game. He has shot 15-for-32 from the field. His scoring has basically been cut in half from the regular season, and the Magic have made him look uncomfortable with the ball. The drop is big: 8 points in Game 1, 11 in Game 2, 8 in Game 3, and 12 in Game 4.

The Game 3 and Game 4 optics made it worse. Duren fouled out of Game 3 after finishing with eight points and nine rebounds. Then he had 12 points and eight rebounds in Game 4, but the Pistons lost again, fell behind 3-1, and were held without a field goal in the final five minutes before an Isaiah Stewart buzzer-beater.

That is not a max-contract presentation. Not yet.

The Contract Makes This A Dangerous Decision

This is where the Pistons’ problem gets bigger than basketball.

Duren is a restricted free agent this summer because he and the Pistons did not agree to an extension before the season. That bet worked for Duren during the regular season, but the playoffs are now making the number much harder to defend.

HoopsHype’s cap note framed the main issue this way:

“If Duren makes an All-NBA team, he qualifies to earn a maximum contract 30% of the salary cap rather than the regular max of 25%. This means he will be eligible to sign a five-year, $287 million deal in the summer, which would start his deal at $49.5 million next season. This is significantly more than what any other team can offer him on the market, which is around four years and $177 million.”

That gives the Pistons leverage, but it also gives them pressure.

They can offer more than any other team. They can match any offer sheet. They can also try to negotiate below the absolute max if the market does not fully get there. But Duren’s side will point to his age, his All-Star season, his production, and the fact that another team may be willing to test the Pistons with a huge offer.

That is where the Lakers might swoop in. As we at Fadeaway World pointed out, if the Pistons are not willing to give Duren the max, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus had floated the Lakers as a potential landing spot. The Lakers can offer around four years and $177.4 million, and CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn said the Lakers would put the max offer sheet on the table if Duren becomes available.

The basketball fit with the Lakers is obvious. They need a long-term center. Deandre Ayton has been uneven. Luka Doncic needs a rim-runner who can create cleaner paint space. Duren would be much easier to use in a Doncic-centered offense than he has been in this Magic series, where the Pistons’ spacing has been tight, and every touch feels crowded.

The Pistons can stop that by matching. The question is not whether they can keep Duren. The question is whether they should lock themselves into max money before they are sure he can survive every playoff matchup.

That is the real fear. Paying Duren is not just about next season. It is about building a cap sheet around Cunningham and Duren for the next five years. Cunningham is already on a major deal. If Duren gets a max or near-max contract, the Pistons are committing to a two-man core where one player is a non-shooting center who still has defensive and decision-making questions, with pieces like Ausar Thompson still waiting for a big deal next.

Wendell Carter Jr. Has Made The Matchup Look Bad

The hardest part for Duren is that he is not being outplayed by a superstar center. He is being outplayed by Wendell Carter Jr.

Carter is a good starting center. He is strong, smart, and physical. But he is not Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, or Anthony Davis. If the Pistons are thinking about a $239 million or $287 million commitment, Duren has to be clearly better than Carter in this type of series. So far, he has not been.

Carter is averaging 11.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through four games in the 2026 playoffs. He is shooting 53.1% from the field and is a +16 for the series. Duren is at 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.0 turnovers, and the Magic have had more control in the frontcourt than the Pistons expected.

Game 3 was the clearest example. Carter had 14 points and 17 rebounds in the Magic’s 113-105 win, while Duren had eight points and nine rebounds before fouling out. That is the type of game that changes how people talk about a contract. It was not just a box-score difference. Carter was firmer on the glass, more decisive in his spots, and more stable in the middle of the game.

Game 4 did not fix the issue. Carter had 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Magic took a 3-1 lead. Duren had 12 and eight, but the Pistons lost the fourth-quarter rhythm, committed 20 turnovers as a team, and again failed to create offense in the clutch.

The Xs and Os are simple. The Magic are not treating Duren like a dangerous decision-maker. They are making him catch in traffic from the strong side while helping off Thompson and non-shooters on Cunningham’s drives. They are making Duren struggle in the one-on-one with Carter. They are making his short-roll reads uncomfortable. When Duren gets the ball and does not go up quickly, the possession can get stuck.

The other issue is spacing. The Pistons do not always give Duren the biggest floor, but max players have to solve some of that. Duren is not a shooter, so his value has to come from screens, rim pressure, offensive rebounding, defensive presence, and quick passing. If those things are not sharp, he can become easier to scheme against.

This is also where the defensive concern comes in. Duren has great physical tools, but he is not always in the right spot. The Magic have pulled him into actions, forced him to defend in space, and made him choose between helping and staying attached. Carter has not needed to be a star to excel in those minutes. He just had to be steady and a shooting threat.

That is what should scare the Pistons. A max center does not have to score 30 every night. But he has to give a team a stable advantage. In this series, Duren has not done that.

The Pistons Should Pay Him… But Not Like A Supermax Player

The Pistons should not let Jalen Duren reach the open market with too much space for other teams to shape the conversation. That would be a mistake.

He is too young, too productive, and too important to what they built in the regular season. He is also exactly the type of player another team would chase if the Pistons hesitate. The Lakers angle proves that. If the Pistons take too long, a team with cap room can put a huge offer sheet in front of him and force them into a reaction.

But there is a big difference between keeping Duren and paying him like he has already answered every question.

In reality, the Pistons may have to get close to the full five-year, $239.3 million max. That is the truth of the market. He is 22, he was an All-Star, and he just averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for a 62-win team. If they end up near that number, it would not be shocking. The first-year salary would be around $41.3 million, then rise each season until the deal reaches about $54.5 million in 2030-31.

That is already a massive bet.

The issue is that Duren has not played like a clear max center in the playoffs. He has not controlled the Magic series. The Pistons are down 3-1, and the series has shown the exact concerns that make a full max feel uncomfortable: no shooting, limited self-creation, inconsistent defensive command, and real questions about how matchup-proof he is.

That is why the Pistons should try to keep the number lower if they can. A five-year deal around $200.0 million would be much cleaner. Even going up to $210.0 million would still be a serious investment, but it would make more sense than jumping straight to the full $239.3 million. At $200.0 million, Duren would start around $34.5 million in year one. At $210.0 million, he would start around $36.2 million. That is still star-center money, but it gives the Pistons a little more room to build around Cade Cunningham.

The supermax-level number is where the answer should change. If Duren makes All-NBA and the contract jumps toward five years and $287.1 million, the Pistons should not go there. That deal would start around $49.5 million next season and rise to about $65.3 million by the final year. At that point, they would be paying Duren like a franchise driver, a Defensive Player of the Year-level big, or a clear All-NBA center for the next half-decade.

He is not that player right now.

That does not mean Duren is not worth paying. He is. He is one of the best young rebounders and finishers in the league, and his chemistry with Cunningham still gives the Pistons a real foundation. But paying a non-shooting center that much money creates pressure everywhere else. The Pistons still need shooting, another creator, and wings who can defend and hit shots. If Duren takes up too much of the cap, every future roster mistake becomes harder to fix.

The best path is a serious long-term offer that shows Duren he is part of the core, without treating him like a top-10 player. The Pistons can offer more years and more total money than any outside team. They do not need to bid against themselves unless the market forces them to.

Final Thoughts

The Pistons should not let Jalen Duren walk, but they also do not need to bid against themselves. If every other team can only offer around four years and $177.4 million, there is no reason for the Pistons to jump straight to five years and $239.3 million unless they are fully convinced he is a franchise center. Right now, after this Magic series, that is a hard case to make.

My number would be closer to five years and $200.0 million. If they really need to stretch, I would go to five years and $210.0 million, but that would be my limit. On a five-year, $200.0 million deal with 8.0% annual raises, Duren would make about $34.5 million in the first season, then $37.2 million, $40.0 million, $42.8 million, and $45.5 million. On a five-year, $210.0 million deal, the structure would be about $36.2 million, $39.1 million, $42.0 million, $44.9 million, and $47.8 million.

Even that is a lot. Paying Duren around $40.0 million per year is already a serious bet. That is why the comparison with other young players is a key factor. Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, and Franz Wagner all received five-year rookie max extensions worth $224.0 million, with the chance to reach $269.0 million. Paolo Banchero later got a five-year, $239.0 million max that can rise to $287.0 million. Those are No. 1 or No. 2-level players for their teams, and Banchero is the best direct comparison because his structure is close to the number Duren could chase.

Duren is worth paying, but he is not in that class yet. He is 22, already an All-Star, and he had a strong regular season for the No. 1 seed in the East. But he has also been outplayed by Wendell Carter Jr. in this series, and the Pistons are down 3-1. That has to matter.

So my answer is yes, the Pistons should make a strong offer. But I would start around five years and $200.0 million, maybe go to $210.0 million if needed, and stop there. If Duren wants the full $239.3 million max, or if the number jumps to $287.1 million because of All-NBA, I would not do it. That is too much for a center who still has to prove he can control a playoff series.