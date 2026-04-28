Angel Reese Throws Shade At Her Ex Jalen Duren With Clip Of Him Getting Posterized In Game 4 Against Magic

Not a lot has gone right for Detroit Pistons star Jalen Duren on the court lately. Duren has been criticized for his play as the Pistons have fallen down 3-1 to the Orlando Magic in the first round, and to make matters worse, his alleged ex-girlfriend, Angel Reese, is sharing his lowlights.

Reese had first gone viral after sharing a clip of her current boyfriend and Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. dunking on Duren in Game 1. Some wondered then whether she was just hyping up her partner, but we now know for sure that she wasn’t.

Magic guard Jamal Cain posterized Duren in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Monday, and Reese shared that clip on her Instagram story as well.

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There is evidently some bad blood here. Now, it was never confirmed by either Reese or Duren that they ever dated. They were never even spotted together.

Rumors about Reese and Duren dating had first emerged in 2024, and they intensified in late July that year, as they appeared to be vacationing in the same location. The rumors eventually died down, and Reese would later get linked to Carter. She was spotted at the Magic’s games during the 2024-25 season, and he was then spotted at her 23rd birthday party in May 2025.

Then, in November 2025, Carter called Reese his “girl” during an appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back and said they’re locked in. These two have gone from strength to strength since.

Reese even went all the way to Germany when Carter’s Magic played the Memphis Grizzlies at the Uber Arena in Berlin on Jan. 15. You’d imagine she would have been at some of these playoff games against the Pistons, too, but the 2026 WNBA season is just around the corner. Reese was traded to the Atlanta Dream in April and will make her regular-season debut for the team on May 10 against the Minnesota Lynx.

While Reese’s season is about to begin, Duren’s might be about to end very soon. The Magic left the Pistons on the brink of elimination following their 94-88 win in Game 4 at Kia Center.

Duren had just 12 points (5-8 FG), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in the loss. The 22-year-old had an excellent regular season, which earned him a spot on the All-Star team, but he is struggling in the postseason. Duren is now averaging just 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game against the Magic while shooting 46.9% from the field.

Carter is actually outplaying Duren, as he is putting up 11.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. No one would have seen this coming before the series started.

Game 5 will tip off at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Duren still has time to make amends for his poor performances, and it will be interesting to see if he does.