Angel Reese Goes Viral For Sharing Boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr’s Dunk On Alleged Ex Jalen Duren

Angel Reese, the WNBA’s two-time All-Star, recently went viral for her reaction to her boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr’s win with his NBA team, the Magic, who pulled off a surprising 112-101 win over the Pistons in Game 1 of their first-round series in the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Wendell Carter Jr. had an impressive game where he ended up with 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists while shooting efficiently 8-9 from the floor (88.9 FG%). She shared a video of Carter on her Instagram story and captioned it with the Magic’s catchphrase that has gone viral on several occasions.

“GAME 1. PLAY THE SONGGGGG,” wrote Reese at the bottom.

But it wasn’t just her words that made the video go viral, but it was also the video that she used of her boyfriend. In the video that Reese shared, Carter can be seen catching a lob from Paolo Banchero before dunking as he flies by Jalen Duren who was trying to intercept the pass.

Angel Reese posted a video of her boyfriend dunking on her ex boyfriend on IG 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/Wm68dmtsqv — Hater Report (@HaterReport) April 20, 2026

Jalen Duren was reportedly Reese’s former partner as several sources claimed that the duo are together on the basis of similar vacation posts in 2024. However, neither Reese, nor Duren confirmed any such rumor.

But the internet did not pay much attention to their words. The video went viral on social media like wildfire as thousands of people commented on Reese and Carter’s personal life and how Duren should respond. Moreover, Reese even claimed she was single when these rumors initially came out.

Duren had a surprising struggle in Game 1 after making his first All-Star this season and being a finalist for the Most Improved Player award. He ended Game 1 with only eight points, seven rebounds and one assist while going 3-4 from the floor (75.0 FG%).

In 2025, Carter Jr. confirmed his relationship with Angel Reese. He also recently addressed it with NBA analyst Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

“We’re both competitors,” Carter said. “Before games, after games, we tell each other what we should do night in and night out and not to pay too much attention to the outside noise. We call it the white noise.”

“Try not to pay too much attention to it and just understand that we’ve already built our foundation in both our leagues and continue to build on it,” he further added on the struggles of the two players to make a name for themselves in their respective leagues amid the public scrutiny.

Reese had shown up to several games of the Orlando Magic to support her boyfriend but never said much about her relationship. It is still not clear if sharing this video was a veiled shot at Jalen Duren and it could simply be a loving girlfriend supporting her partner.

But does that ever stop people from conjecturing or assuming the truth? I doubt it. But it will be interesting to see if these conversations online spark a bounce back in Game 2 from the Pistons All-Star. The two sides are set to face for Game 2 on Wednesday, April 22.