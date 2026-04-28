Austin Reaves Injury Update: Lakers Star Optimistic About Game 5 Return Against Rockets

Austin Reaves is trending toward a return at a crucial moment for the Los Angeles Lakers, with optimism building around his availability for Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Reaves is expected to be a game-time decision, but there is growing confidence within the organization that he will be able to suit up after missing nearly four weeks with a Grade 2 oblique strain.

Reaves has not played since April 2, when he suffered the injury in a late-season loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. That same game also sidelined Luka Doncic, leaving the Lakers without their two primary scoring options heading into the postseason. While Doncic remains out with a hamstring injury and is not expected to return in the first round, Reaves’ recovery has progressed steadily, moving from individual workouts to controlled scrimmages in recent days.

Despite those absences, the Lakers have managed to take a 3-1 series lead, putting themselves in position to close out the series at home. The turnaround has been driven by a combination of LeBron James and role player contributions, but Game 4 served as a reminder of what the team is missing offensively.

In that loss, Los Angeles shot just 5-of-22 from three-point range and committed 24 turnovers, exposing the lack of secondary creation and perimeter scoring without Reaves and Doncic.

Reaves’ potential return addresses both of those concerns.

He averaged a career-high 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists during the regular season, establishing himself as the team’s second-leading scorer and one of its most reliable playmakers. His absence has forced the Lakers to rely more heavily on players like Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard to fill the gap, but neither replicates Reaves’ ability to create off the dribble and manage tempo.

Even if Reaves is cleared to play, expectations will need to be measured. Returning mid-series after a multi-week layoff presents challenges, particularly with an injury that affects core movement and physical contact. It is likely that he will be on a minutes restriction, with the Lakers prioritizing his long-term health over immediate volume.

Still, even limited availability would provide a significant boost, especially in late-game situations where shot creation and decision-making become critical.

The timing of his return could also shape the Lakers’ broader postseason outlook. A Game 5 win would send them into the second round, where they will face the Thunder, one of the most balanced teams in the conference. Having Reaves back in rhythm before that matchup would be a major advantage, particularly given the continued uncertainty surrounding Doncic’s timeline.

For now, the focus remains on Game 5. The Lakers have an opportunity to close out the series at home, and Reaves’ status adds another layer of intrigue. His optimism reflects both personal progress and team need, aligning at a moment where even incremental contributions could prove decisive.