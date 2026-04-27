5 Things We Learned After Magic Stun Pistons To Take 3-1 Series Lead In Game 4

Noboby expected the Orlando Magic come away with an impressive 3-1 series lead against the Detroit Pistons but they did just that in a 94-88 victory in Game 4.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

This wasn’t a free-flowing game by any means. But the Orlando Magic just proved something far more important than pretty basketball: they can win when everything looks broken, as they came away with a 94-88 victory in Game 4 against the #1 seed Detroit Pistons.

Shooting 32.6% from the field, getting almost nothing from key scorers, and still walking away with a win? That’s how you steal playoff games.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons had opportunities, a lot of them, and let the game slip through their hands with mistakes, missed shots, and zero offensive rhythm when it mattered.

Now it’s 3-1. And the pressure? It’s completely flipped as the Pistons will play for their basketball life in Game 5.

 

1. Orlando Won This Game With Defense And Discipline

Let’s start with the simplest explanation: Orlando didn’t beat Detroit with offense. They beat them by not beating themselves. Look at the stats:

  • Turnovers: Magic 10, Pistons 20
  • Points off turnovers: 11 (Magic) vs 23 (Pistons allowed)
  • Steals: 8-5 Magic

That’s a 10-possession swing, minimum. In a game where both teams shot under 40%, that’s everything.

Even more telling: Orlando led for 70% of the game despite shooting worse (32.6% vs 37.8%). That doesn’t happen unless you control the little things – and the Magic absolutely did.

 

2. Franz Wagner And Desmond Bane Carried Just Enough Offense

Nobody on Orlando had a “wow” shooting night, but two guys gave them stability when everything else looked shaky. Franz Wagner had 19 points on 7-15, +17 plus/minus, and 4 steals before exiting with a calf injury.

Desmond Bane posted 22 points on 5 threes (5-10) and was the only real spacing threat on the floor. Together, they scored 41 of Orlando’s 94 points and hit 6 of the team’s 9 threes.

In a game where offense felt like pulling teeth, that kind of shot-making wasn’t flashy – it was essential.

 

3. Paolo Banchero Struggled… And It Didn’t Matter

This is the scary part if you’re the Pistons. Paolo Banchero went for 18 points on 4-18 shooting (22%), 0-4 from three, and still finished +8.

He lived at the line (10-13 FT) and contributed 8 rebounds, 4 assists, but this was not a good scoring night. And yet… Orlando still won.

That’s a major shift in the series dynamic. Earlier, Orlando needed Banchero to carry. Now? They’re winning through balance, defense, and depth.

If he even has an average shooting night next game, this could get out of hand quickly.

 

4. Cade Cunningham Is Being Asked To Do Too Much

Cade Cunningham put up numbers: 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, but the efficiency and control weren’t there: 7-23 shooting (30%), 3-11 from three, and 8 turnovers. That’s the game right there.

Detroit’s offense is completely dependent on him creating everything, and Orlando knows it. They’re loading up, forcing tough shots, and betting that nobody else can consistently punish them.

So far? That bet is paying off.

 

5. Detroit Had Chances… And Completely Blew Them

This is what makes this loss sting. Detroit actually had statistical edges: 18 blocks, an absurd number, better field goal % (37.8% vs 32.6%), and a +10 advantage in points in the paint (44-34). And still lost. Why?

They had 20 turnovers, shot 6-30 from three (20.0%), and had only 18 assists despite all those paint touches. They had control early, even built a 10-point lead, but never sustained it. Every time momentum swung their way, mistakes followed.

Game 4 wasn’t just a missed opportunity but a game they handed away.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) defends against Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) during the third quarter during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images NBA Fines Marcus Smart And Luke Kennard For Criticizing Officials Following Lakers’ Game 4 Loss
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