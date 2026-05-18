Anonymous Bidder Pays Over $9 Million For Lunch With Stephen Curry And Warren Buffett

An anonymous bidder just spent more than $9 million for one of the most exclusive lunches imaginable, a private meal with legendary investor Warren Buffett, Stephen Curry, and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry.

After a week-long eBay auction closed on May 14, the winning bid officially reached $9,000,100. The lunch will take place on June 24 in Omaha, Nebraska, home of Buffett’s massive Berkshire Hathaway empire, which currently holds a market value of roughly $700 billion.

The winning bidder also gets to bring up to seven guests to the event. But the most stunning part might be the total amount raised for charity.

According to reports, Buffett personally pledged to match the entire winning bid for both organizations involved. That means the final charitable impact of the lunch now sits near an incredible $27 million.

The proceeds will be split equally between GLIDE, a San Francisco nonprofit supporting vulnerable residents battling homelessness and addiction, and Eat. Learn. Play, the foundation created by Stephen and Ayesha Curry, focused on helping children and families in Oakland through nutrition, education, and recreation programs.

For Buffett, this continues a tradition that has lasted more than two decades.

The billionaire investor first started charity lunch auctions back in 2000 to support GLIDE, an organization deeply connected to his late wife, Susan Buffett, who volunteered there before her death in 2004. Since launching the auctions, Buffett has helped raise more than $53 million for GLIDE alone.

Now Curry joins that legacy. The timing also highlights how massive Curry’s global profile has become beyond basketball. Curry remains one of the most recognizable athletes on Earth and one of the faces of the NBA despite entering the later stages of his career with the Golden State Warriors.

At 38 years old, Curry continues expanding his empire off the court through media, business investments, philanthropy, and partnerships alongside Ayesha Curry.

Meanwhile, Buffett remains arguably the most respected investor alive at age 95. Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway into one of the most valuable companies in the world and currently holds a net worth estimated at over $160 billion.

In the end, the anonymous winner is getting far more than lunch.

They are getting access to one of the greatest investors ever, one of the greatest basketball players ever, and a private experience tied directly to a charitable effort that will now impact thousands of lives.