Warriors Want To Avoid Another Jonathan Kuminga Situation With Brandin Podziemski

Golden State reportedly wants to secure Brandin Podziemski long term before contract talks become complicated next summer.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors reportedly want to avoid another complicated Jonathan Kuminga contract situation, and that puts Brandin Podziemski at the center of one of the franchise’s biggest offseason priorities.

According to Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard, Podziemski is now eligible for a rookie extension, and Golden State would prefer to secure a long-term deal before allowing the situation to drag into restricted free agency next summer.

The Warriors already experienced how messy those negotiations can become with Jonathan Kuminga. Tension around role, value, and long-term money reportedly complicated talks last offseason, and Golden State does not appear interested in repeating that process with another young core piece.

Podziemski has rapidly become one of the franchise’s most important young players.

The second-year guard played in all 82 regular-season games plus both Play-In Tournament games, making him one of only 18 players in the NBA to appear in every game last season. After the All-Star break, he elevated his game significantly, averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while becoming a much larger offensive presence.

He also finished the season strongly despite the Warriors’ collapsing late. Golden State finished just 37-45 before being eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In Tournament after a disappointing 10th-place finish in the Western Conference standings. Injuries played a major role in the collapse, especially with both Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody expected to miss most or all of next season because of long-term injuries.

That leaves Podziemski as one of the few dependable young building blocks moving forward. A potential extension could land somewhere between $17 million and $23 million annually, with many around the league believing $25 million per season should be the absolute ceiling for Golden State.

The Warriors clearly value him highly.

Podziemski acknowledged some of the criticism he faced earlier in the season after comments about wanting to become better than Stephen Curry went viral. But he backed up some of that confidence late in the year with improved scoring, stronger decision-making, and multiple breakout performances, including his first career 30-point game.

Golden State now faces one of the most important offseasons of the Stephen Curry era.

Steve Kerr already signed a two-year extension after briefly hinting at retirement following the Warriors’ disappointing season. The franchise is also expected to continue extension talks with Draymond Green, although reports suggest the organization would only consider a long-term deal under certain financial conditions.

Meanwhile, Curry is also expected to begin extension discussions soon.

On top of all that, the Warriors continue getting linked to major superstar pursuits. Rumors involving Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and even Giannis Antetokounmpo continue surfacing around the franchise.

Yet despite all the superstar speculation, Podziemski might quietly be one of the Warriors’ most important long-term decisions.

Golden State still plans to keep the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and the organization clearly wants to stay competitive instead of rebuilding. That makes affordable young talent critical moving forward, especially with aging stars and massive contracts already on the roster.

If the Warriors truly believe Podziemski is part of the next era alongside Curry, getting an extension done early could prevent another stressful contract saga from developing next summer.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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