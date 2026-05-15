Warriors GM Confirms Plans For Stephen Curry Extension Talks

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a state of uncertainty following a disappointing 2025-26 campaign. At 37-45, they finished 10th in the standings before losing to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

At 38 years old, franchise point guard Stephen Curry is due for a major decline, but he has yet to show any signs of slowing down. In fact, Steph has been their only source of good news lately amid Jimmy Butler’s injury, the Jonathan Kuminga fiasco, and Draymond Green’s polarizing locker-room antics. That’s why, according to GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., the Warriors are ready and willing to work with Curry for however longer he wants to play.

“That day will come, but I think we’ve always stated that we want Steph to finish his career here,” said Dunleavy, via Anthony Slater. “He can be here for as long as he wants, so I’m sure those conversations will happen. You can’t predict where they’ll be going, but I don’t see under any scenario where we don’t want to figure out a way to have him finish here.”

Curry only has one season remaining ($62.5 million) on his current deal, but he can extend it this summer to ensure his continued partnership with the Warriors. At this point, it’s unclear how much Curry would be signing for, but his value remains indispensable as the best shooter in the game, with averages of 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.8% shooting and 39.3% from three.

Steph, who was drafted seventh by the Warriors in 2009, hasn’t expressed any public desire to leave San Francisco, but the team’s declining situation has led many to wonder whether he’d be better off elsewhere. After 16 years in the NBA, Curry has only a limited window to add to his storied legacy before it’s all said and done.

Still, with plans to play at least 20 NBA seasons, Curry has plenty of time to make another title run, and he would rather finish things where he started. Back in 2015, he helped transform the Warriors from an afterthought to a rising dynasty, forever cementing his legacy in the process. Four championships later, Steph’s career has reached a point of uncertainty, but one thing has not changed: his loyalty to the Warriors.

The Warriors have made it clear by now that they are more than open to an extension with Curry, and it will likely come in the form of a two-year deal that would cover up to his 20th season. The timeline fits for what Steph has planned, but the important thing for the Warriors is what comes next. Extending Curry’s contract is just the first step to salvaging their precarious situation, but the front office will need to do more if they want any hope of keeping up with the Western elites.

Specifically, if the Warriors can acquire a co-star like Joel Embiid, it will give them the punch they need to keep up with any team in the league. Now that head coach Steve Kerr is locked in for the next two years, the whole team can move forward with a sense of familiarity about the locker room culture. Whether it will be enough for Golden State to finish the job is anyone’s guess, but the Warriors will try as long as Steph is healthy and leading the way, as he has for so many years.