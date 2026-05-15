Karl-Anthony Towns Has Been Watching Timberwolves Playoff Games Despite Trade To Knicks

As fierce battles wage on in the East and West, the New York Knicks are one of the two teams that have already booked their ticket to the Conference Finals. After completing the sweep over former MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, they’ll have over a week of rest and recovery before facing either the Cavaliers or the Pistons.

For big man Karl-Anthony Towns, he’s also been using the time off to catch up on the progress of his old team: the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Towns, he’s been monitoring their run this year while quietly rooting for their success in the loaded Western Conference.

“I definitely am tuned in,” said Towns on Friday. I watch the games, especially on the days we’re not playing, and the Wolves are playing, I’m always tapped in, I’m watching, I’m texting Ant, I’m texting Rudy, I’m texting those guys and watching them play.”

Towns, 30, played the first nine years of his career in Minnesota, operating as their primary scorer for years before the ascension of Anthony Edwards. Then, in the summer of 2024, the Wolves traded Towns in a three-team deal that landed them Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, and a future first-round pick. Today, both sides have moved on from the trade, but it doesn’t mean that Towns doesn’t still have strong connections to the team.

In fact, Towns initially harbored bitter feelings about the trade, as he never planned to leave Minnesota. Fortunately, he ended up in a better situation with the Knicks, where he has a chance to help lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals. Meanwhile, despite their initial success, the Wolves sit on the brink of elimination against a Spurs team that is proving impossible to contain.

“I believe luck is not given, it’s earned,” Towns added. “I’ve earned my luck. I’ve put the work in outside of the basketball court, taking care of my body, my diet, with my team that keeps me healthy and feeling good. I’ve always just believed luck is just ‘happened to happen.’ It’s given, but it’s something you earn. I’ve earned the right to have luck in my situation because I put the work in.”

The Knicks have been one of the more impressive teams of the 2026 playoffs so far, but things didn’t start out that way. In the first round, they were slow to contain the Hawks and dropped two games in the series before advancing. For Towns, the big shift came after Game 3, when he shared his ideas for changes to the offense. It was followed by seven straight wins.

“Every game we should be acting like we’re down 2-1, no matter if we’re up 3-0,” said Towns. “You go in there, you say how you feel, and see if it’s received. And it was received. I’m glad we’re not talking about a 2-1, and we’re talking about us getting ready for the next opponent and having this time to see our families and rejuvenate our minds and souls for the next challenge.”

Towns hasn’t been perfect for the Knicks, but his impact at center has given his team reliable production in the frontcourt. Although he has limited playoff history, Towns is showing up for the Knicks this year, averaging 17.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists over 10 playoff games in 2026.

Alongside Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, the Knicks have been impossible to contain, and they stand as the favorites to advance to the NBA Finals. While they would likely be underdogs against the Thunder or Spurs, their combination of depth, star power, and championship culture is enough that no team should rule them out.

But, until the action starts, there’s nothing else for the Knicks to do but wait and prepare. They did their job and took care of business, and the reward is time off to spend with family, rest the body, and prepare the mind for the battles to come. Towns is going to do whatever it takes to put his best foot forward in the next series and, in the process, he can make the Timberwolves regret the day they traded him by being that stabilizing presence they so desperately need.