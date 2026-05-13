Stephen Curry Wants To Play 20 NBA Seasons As Extension With Warriors Looms

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is in the twilight of his NBA career. In 16 NBA seasons (and counting), he’s achieved greatness at the highest levels, but the end is quickly approaching for the 38-year-old sharpshooter.

While the exact timing of his retirement remains a mystery, we have it on good authority that Curry wants to play for at least 20 seasons in the NBA. After completing his 16th season in 2025-26, Steph still has another four years left before he plans to hang up his jersey.

“Stephen Curry has internally told people with the Warriors that he wants to play at least 20 seasons in the NBA,” said Brett Siegel. “Will see what that means for an upcoming contract extension for him in August as he will be getting a new deal with the Warriors.”

Steph, like his former rival LeBron James, is taking things one year at a time. With so much mileage over the years, Curry is unsure how long his body will hold out, but he has no plans to dial back his on-court activity. In fact, coming off a season with averages of 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.8% shooting and 39.3% shooting from three, he still feels like he can deliver at a high level. The only question is when he will agree to the terms on a new extension.

Currently, Steph has only one year left on his $62.5 million contract. While the number will make him one of the league’s highest-paid players, Curry will have to sign a new deal this offseason to prevent becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027. He won’t be able to re-sign with the Warriors until late August, but there’s no reason to believe that either side will hesitate in striking an agreement.

Even after falling short of the NBA playoffs this season, the Warriors are still in a position to compete for the next few years to come. They just re-signed Steve Kerr to a multi-year extension, ensuring their beloved championship coach sticks around for the foreseeable future. They are also expected to pursue big names such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, who would significantly improve the Warriors’ title chances.

The Warriors have decided this summer that they are not ready to rebuild. With Curry healthy and still playing elite basketball, there is a path to contention if they play their cards right. Besides Steph, it starts with maximizing the impact of key contributors like Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, and Brandin Podziemski. Only then can the Warriors hope to compete with the NBA contenders, and it won’t be easy.

The good news is, the Warriors aren’t too far off with Curry leading the way. As a generational point guard and the greatest three-point shooter in basketball history, his offensive impact is unmatched, and it’s almost just as effective now as it was during the peak of his run. The important thing now for Golden State is to give Steph control over his NBA future and an ending befitting a four-time champion.