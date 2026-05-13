Drake Appears To Take Shot At LeBron James In Leaked Song

Just two days before the release of his ninth studio album (titled ICEMAN), Drake has the entire music industry on hold. It marks the Toronto rapper’s first solo album since “The Heart Part 6,” and everyone is expecting it to be a massive success.

While many verses stand out, one particular segment on Drake’s “1 AM in Albany” track is going viral in the NBA community. As fans quickly noticed, it seems to be a subtle shot at LeBron James, who is not on good terms with the rapping legend.

“I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up,” Drake rapped. “Please stop asking what’s going on with 23 and me, I’m a real n****, and he’s not, it’s in my DNA.”

Drake is one of the most well-known and influential figures in modern-day hip-hop. With 81 music awards from over 500 career nominations, his status as one of the most commercially dominant artists in music history is unquestioned. While he has no direct connection to the NBA, he’s a long-time Raptors fan who has gotten to know many of the game’s biggest stars, including LeBron.

As two central figures in their fields, Drake and LeBron have plenty in common, and their history is complicated and has evolved significantly. Initially, they were cordial with each other and even appeared to be friends, as they were seen hanging out together on several occasions. But when Drake started his iconic war with Kendrick Lamar, everything changed.

When it was time for LeBron to choose sides, he chose Kendrick, and it put a strain on their relationship that never recovered. Ever since, the rapping legend has been taking subtle shots at the NBA superstar, ranging from unfollowing him on Instagram to replacing his LeBron tattoo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He also dissed him in his music, with one famous example being a part in his “Fighting Irish” freestyle.

In this latest example, Drake is mocking LeBron’s movement over the years, which has brought him from Cleveland to Miami, back to Cleveland, and then to Los Angeles. This summer, he could be on the move again if he fails to strike a deal with the Lakers. For Drake, that constant movement is a sign of his wavering loyalty and his lack of authenticity.

Clearly, Drake thinks of LeBron as a phony, and you have to think that it has to do with their own personal falling out. At some point, Drake must have realized that he and LeBron weren’t as close as he thought, and now he’s lashing out by exposing the truth through his music. It’s a clever play from Drake, but how will LeBron James respond?

At 41 years old, he probably has better things to do than worry about some beef with Drake. He has more than enough friends already, and he hasn’t expressed any guilt about severing ties with the rapping legend. Plus, with LeBron James’ dominant playoff history against the Raptors, he will always have something to hold over Drake in their petty ongoing rivalry.