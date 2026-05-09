Golden State Warriors Could Trade Top-Four Pick For Star To Maximize Stephen Curry Era

The Golden State Warriors are often described as a “fading dynasty” in 2026, but that doesn’t mean they are content with wasting what’s left of Stephen Curry’s career.

In fact, this summer, reports suggest that the Warriors are planning some major pursuits that could shift the balance of power in the West. Notably, according to Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard, a lucky draw in tomorrow’s draft lottery could put them in a favorable position to acquire a new co-star for their iconic point guard.

“Golden State could consider flipping the pick in a blockbuster trade for a proven star,” wrote Emerman. “A top-four pick would instantly become both the franchise’s juiciest trade asset and its best chance at bridging the end of this era with whatever comes next. Choose your own adventure.”

After finishing 37-45 on the season (the 11th-worst record in the league), the Warriors only have a 9.4% chance to land a top-four pick, and a 2% chance for the No. 1 pick. Still, it’s high enough that they must consider the possibility. Even if they land outside the top four, this draft class is so loaded that the pick would still hold value.

Ultimately, if the Warriors aren’t convinced on a prospect like Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Darius Acuff, or Darryn Peterson, the best option would be to trade the pick, which might be enough to put them in the conversation for some major names. In a package with Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, or De’Anthony Melton, the Warriors could acquire a new star while keeping their championship core (including Jimmy Butler) intact. Alternatively, they could aim even higher by potentially offering Draymond Green in a deal to risk it all.

If there’s any place that the Warriors should start looking, it’s Boston. As a two-way wing player who is just entering his prime, Celtics star Jaylen Brown makes an ideal target in more ways than one. He can help stabilize the Warriors defensively while easing the pressure on Curry to create shots on the other end. At just 29, he wouldn’t have to play second-fiddle forever. Once Steph is ready to hang up his jersey, Brown can step in and lead the next era of Warriors basketball.

The biggest obstacle for the Warriors would be out-bidding their competitors in trade talks. With Jayson Tatum spending much of the season in recovery, Brown had the best individual stretch of his career with averages of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 47.7% shooting and 34.7% shooting from three. His value has never been higher, and his price would likely be too high unless the Warriors hit the jackpot with the No. 1 overall pick.

While the Warriors would have a vested interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell (should they become available), Kawhi Leonard fits their win-now timeline better than anybody else. While there are still lingering questions from the ongoing cap-circumvention investigation, there aren’t going to be many better alternatives than a two-time champion and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Somehow, at 34, he just had a career year in scoring, averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 50.5% shooting and 38.7% from three for the Clippers.

Alongside Steph, Draymond, and potentially Jimmy Butler (when he returns), Kawhi’s impact would surely put them back in the title mix. In exchange, the Clippers can get some young players and a lottery pick in one of the most loaded drafts in recent history. It might not sound like much for a legend like Kawhi Leonard, but given his history of unavailability and his part in the ongoing Aspiration scandal, the Clippers may struggle to find a better offer than Golden State’s best package.

In the end, a lot hinges on tomorrow’s draft lottery. While the Warriors may not be the most desperate team, they need something to go their way to balance the scales against their aging stars, their thin roster, and rising competition in the West (that may include a budding dynasty). A top-four pick would open up a lot of opportunities, but even dropping as low as 14th still gives them options on the trade market.

Either way, this news is proof that the Warriors do not intend to go out quietly. As long as Stephen Curry is active and playing up to his usual standards, there is a path to victory. For the Warriors to maximize their chances, they’ll need a lot of luck and good decisions, but patience will also be key.