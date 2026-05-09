Cavaliers Player Ratings: Harden’s Exceptional Bounce-Back Performance Leads To Game 3 Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered Game 3 under enormous pressure after dropping the first two games of the series, and this time, James Harden finally delivered the type of performance they needed. After two disappointing outings to begin the matchup, Harden guided Cleveland to a much-needed 116-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

While Donovan Mitchell once again led the scoring load with a dominant all-around performance, Harden’s dominance shone. The Cavaliers shot an outstanding 58% from the field after struggling badly through the first two games.

Detroit still fought hard behind another monster triple-double from Cade Cunningham, but Cleveland’s efficient shot creation ultimately proved too much to overcome. Now, the series suddenly feels alive again heading into Game 4.

Donovan Mitchell: A

Game Stats: 35 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 3 TOV, 13-24 FG, 2-8 3-PT FG, 7-8 FT, 38 MIN

Every single time Detroit threatened to make this uncomfortable, Mitchell responded immediately with a bucket, a tough drive, or a momentum-killing play. He completely controlled the emotional flow of the game for Cleveland.

And the scary part? This wasn’t even an especially hot shooting night from three. He only made two triples, yet still finished with 35 because Detroit simply could not keep him out of the paint. Add in 10 rebounds and suddenly you’re looking at a full superstar performance.

Without Mitchell, this series honestly might already be over.

James Harden: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 8-14 FG, 3-7 3-PT FG, 0-1 FT, 40 MIN

There he is. This finally looked like playoff Harden instead of a guy wandering through the series hoping someone else would save him. He controlled the tempo beautifully, got to his spots comfortably, and most importantly, stopped overcomplicating possessions.

The scoring was efficient, but the biggest difference was his command of the offense. Detroit couldn’t speed him up the way they did in Games 1 and 2. He manipulated defenders, created clean looks for teammates, and kept Cleveland organized whenever things started getting messy.

And honestly? The Cavaliers desperately needed this version of Harden because if he played as he did earlier in the series, they were heading toward a humiliating 3-0 situation.

Jarrett Allen: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 7-9 FG, 4-7 FT, 32 MIN

Allen gave Cleveland exactly what it needed inside. He finished efficiently around the basket, protected the rim well defensively, and consistently punished Detroit whenever they lost track of him in pick-and-roll situations. While the rebounding numbers were surprisingly modest for a center, his interior efficiency and defensive activity helped stabilize Cleveland throughout several key stretches.

Evan Mobley: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-6 FG, 5-10 FT, 36 MIN

Mobley quietly impacted the game in multiple areas despite another rough night at the free-throw line. Defensively, he was active protecting the rim and rotating against Detroit’s downhill attack, while offensively he moved the ball well and finished efficiently when opportunities came his way. The missed free throws prevented this from being a bigger night statistically, but his overall two-way impact remained important.

Dennis Schroder: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 2 BLK, 4-5 FG, 3-3 3-PT FG, 22 MIN

Schroder gave Cleveland outstanding production off the bench and provided a major offensive spark during several second-unit stretches. His shooting was excellent, he played under control offensively, and his defensive energy stood out as well. The two blocks were a nice surprise, and overall this was one of his better playoff performances of the season.

Max Strus: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 3-7 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Strus contributed solid hustle plays and helped on the glass, but offensively he still struggled to consistently find rhythm. Cleveland needed his spacing, though, and his movement without the ball continued to help open driving lanes for Harden and Mitchell throughout the game.

Sam Merrill: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2-4 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 14 MIN

Merrill gave the Cavaliers quality shooting minutes off the bench and continued to provide important spacing in Cleveland’s offense. His ability to quickly fire without hesitation forces defenses to stay attached to him, which opens opportunities for Cleveland’s stars to attack the paint.

Jaylon Tyson: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 1-3 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 14 MIN

Tyson brought energy and defensive activity in limited minutes, even if the offensive production remained fairly modest. He competed hard defensively and helped keep possessions alive with his effort plays.

Dean Wade: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 2 TOV, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 17 MIN

Wade basically showed up, hit a three, committed a couple turnovers, and quietly disappeared into the background for the rest of the night. Cleveland doesn’t need him scoring 20 points, but they do need him making life difficult defensively and bringing consistent physicality. That just didn’t really happen here.