3 Best Fits For Derrick White If Boston Celtics Explore Big Changes

After a shocking first-round exit to the Philadelphia 76ers, sweeping changes are expected for the Boston Celtics. Despite being committed to their star duo, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, for years, there are growing doubts about their partnership that threatens to push the franchise in a whole new direction.

Even if they decide to hold on to their prized young stars, the Celtics are likely to look for changes elsewhere on the roster. Notably, at point guard, Derrick White let everyone down with averages of 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on just 29.4% shooting and 20.0% shooting from three for the series.

As much as the 31-year-old guard is treasured for his role in the 2024 title run, he makes for a prime trade candidate this summer as the Celtics adjust their approach. With another three years and $96 million on his contract, Boston holds all the leverage in trade talks, and they are not likely to give him up easily. Still, there are a few teams that stand out as potential landing spots for the 2x All-Defensive guard, and his addition might just be enough to shake the current balance of power.

1. Orlando Magic

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., 2032 second-round pick

Orlando Magic Receive: Derrick White

The Magic put up a nice fight in the first round against the Pistons… until they collapsed with a 3-2 lead in the series. For a team that was expected to be a major player in the East, they’ve hardly been relevant at all, and it’s becoming increasingly obvious that change is needed. Derrick White may not be the big-name addition fans are hoping for, but his playmaking, perimeter game, and championship experience are all qualities the Magic desperately need right now. At point guard, Jalen Suggs has been making steady progress, but he doesn’t provide the floor spacing that White does. Alongside Desmond Bane in the backcourt, the Magic could have a really formidable duo running their offense.

On the other side, the Celtics would get back two solid rotation players for the price of one. Giving up a champion like Derrick White would not be easy, but this trade at least gives them some pieces that they need. Specifically, at the center spot, Wendell Carter Jr. would be a nice addition to plug into the starting lineup. He wouldn’t demand a huge role in the offense, but he’d make an impact in the paint with his youth, size, and athleticism to block shots, secure rebounds, and challenge opponents at the rim.

2. Milwaukee Bucks

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Myles Turner, AJ Green, 2030 first-round pick

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Derrick White

Nikola Vucevic has done an admirable job filling in at center for the Celtics, but at 35, there are concerns about relying on him long-term. Ideally, he’d come off the bench for the Celtics to act as an offensive spark in the frontcourt. That means someone like Myles Turner could be perfect to step into the starting role. Known for his defense and strength, Turner would greatly enhance Boston’s center rotation with career averages of 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game on 49.4% shooting and 36.5% shooting from three.

In exchange, the Bucks can add Derrick White to their depleted backcourt. Since the Damian Lillard trade, Milwaukee has been sorely lacking in experienced, high-quality point guards. As much as Ryan Rollins has impressed, he’s not going to be enough to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay. A two-way guard and proven champion like White, however, would be a great start in setting things right with the two-time MVP.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Naz Reid, Joan Beringer, 2028 first-round pick

Minnesota Timberwolves: Derrick White

The Timberwolves aren’t too far off from a major run. With Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Julius Randle, they have seemingly found a core that can compete against any team in the West, but they’ve had to resort to playing Mike Conley this postseason after losing Donte DiVincenzo. They clearly need help at point guard, and Derrick White can more than fill that need. As a crafty, two-way veteran with championship experience, he has everything the Timberwolves are looking for and seems like a perfect fit for their gritty, competitive culture.

Once again, the Celtics would have a chance to reinforce their center position. While Naz Reid is not going to make any All-Star teams, he brings power and fury to the rotation that would add some toughness to the Celtics’ locker room. With averages of 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 45.6% shooting and 36.2% shooting from three, he has proven that he can carry the second unit, and there’s no reason to think he couldn’t thrive in a starting role alongside an elite shooting team in Boston.