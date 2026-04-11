Warriors Player Ratings: Curry Goes Missing In Shocking Loss To Kings

The Golden State Warriors put up 118 points on efficient shooting, but this was one of those games where the box score tells only half the story. Despite strong offensive stretches, particularly from their backcourt, the Sacramento Kings controlled the tempo, dominated the glass, and dictated the physicality for most of the night.

Golden State’s ball movement (30 assists) and elite free-throw shooting kept things respectable, but second-chance opportunities and defensive lapses ultimately tilted the game out of reach. Here’s how each Warriors player graded out.

Brandin Podziemski: B+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 9-15 FG, 3-8 3PT, 9-10 FT, 28 MIN

Brandin Podziemski did everything he could to keep Golden State afloat, scoring an efficient 30 points while picking his spots smartly. He didn’t have his usual playmaking impact, but this was more about carrying the scoring load. The only knock is that the game never truly bent in the Warriors’ favor during his hot stretches – he was impactful, just not fully game-changing.

De’Anthony Melton: B

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 5-9 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT, 28 MIN

Melton was one of the bright spots off the bench, providing scoring punch and spacing. He played within the flow and knocked down big shots when the Warriors needed a spark.

Gary Payton II: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 5-6 FG, 15 MIN

Payton was efficient and disruptive defensively, doing exactly what’s expected of him. His impact doesn’t always show up loudly, but it was felt in stretches.

Al Horford: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 4-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 13 MIN

Horford gave solid minutes, spacing the floor and making smart plays. A steady, veteran performance that helped stabilize second-unit possessions.

Stephen Curry: C

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 3-8 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-3 FT, 27 MIN

Stephen Curry had moments where he looked in control, especially facilitating and creating defensive activity. But the inefficiency from deep and a few careless turnovers stalled momentum at key times. A decent all-around effort, but not sharp enough to swing things.

Charles Bassey: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 4-4 FT, 15 MIN

Bassey was active around the rim and made his presence felt defensively. He didn’t get many touches, but he maximized what he had.

Malevy Leons: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 9 MIN

Leons made the most of limited minutes, bringing energy, defense, and efficient scoring. One of those under-the-radar performances that quietly helps a team.

Gui Santos: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 3-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 20 MIN

Santos brought the energy, and the playmaking showed in the six assists. But 3-10 shooting is a dent in his impact. There were a lot of good things he did, but the inefficiencies made it a mixed bag.

Kristaps Porzingis: C-

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 4-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-3 FT, 26 MIN

Kristaps Porzingis never really found rhythm offensively, settling for contested looks and struggling to impose himself inside. Defensively, he had flashes, but four turnovers and lack of consistent presence made this a forgettable outing.

Draymond Green: C-

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 24 MIN

Draymond Green’s stat line looks solid at first glance, but this wasn’t one of his more controlled games. The turnovers and inability to anchor the defense against Sacramento’s physicality stood out. He facilitated well, but didn’t impose himself where it mattered most.

Pat Spencer: C-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 11 MIN

Spencer facilitated well and kept the offense in flow; however, the lack of a scoring threat made him easy to lose defensively. Serviceable, but limited the impact.

Will Richard: C-

Game Stats: 2 REB, 1 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 24 MIN

Had a tough night offensively, and defensively, he provided aid, but Richard was required to do more to help offensively, especially in 24 minutes.